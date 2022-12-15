Op-Ed: Drag Queen in NYC Dances in Thong with Bare Buns Hanging Out As Kids Watch

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Patrons didn’t have to go to the zoo to see something wild, they got a show right downtown! The star was a drag queen in a thong who not only performed for an audience of children but even helped kids learn how to twerk like him. A true teacher. – ‘Tierin-Rose Mandelburg’ Media Research Center / Image: LibsofTikTok / Rumble.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Innocent eyes watch as a freakish cross-dressing biological male (heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual) shakes his bare buns in front of impressionable children. It’s obvious the groomer is showing off his package in a black leather thong. Oh, just give him a cutie title like ‘drag queen’ and adults will ignore the hyper-sexualization of young children.

Isn’t he fun and fabulous! NO. He’s a child predator. Why would any man be excited to twerk almost nude from the waist down in front of kids? Watch a News Busters clip as the man performs.

Why, oh, why, would any parent think this debauchery is appropriate for their children? My conclusion is the parents must be just as disturbed as the male DQ. Or loco-woko and entrenched in the transgender cult movement. Liberal parents that expose children to deviance just to defy conservative politicians need a mental health assessment.

So, when the kids start exposing their backsides in public like the DQ, how will parents or teachers react? Will the child be punished or suspended for role-modeling behaviors like a DQ in a thong? Precious little minds are being sexually, psychologically and socially abused.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The reason we teach kids about body boundaries is to protect them from groomers and pedophiles. Children exposed to DQs would be more trusting and approachable by pedophiles.

Exposing bare buns with bulges covered only by a piece of fabric for sexual arousal by an adult is a form of sexual child abuse. And sexual child abuse is a crime.

The following is quoted from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website:

“Child sexual abuse refers to the involvement of a child (person less than 18 years old) in sexual activity that violates the laws or social taboos of society and that he/she: does not fully comprehend, does not consent to or is unable to give informed consent to, or is not developmentally prepared for and cannot give consent to.”

Watch a stomach-turning video at rumble where a child strokes the crotch of a DQ (a cross-dressing male) and he allows it. This is a public display of sexual child abuse.

Kids don’t belong in strip clubs, bars, or at adult entertainment shows. If adults think this is okay, then part of society is slipping down into a slimy sewer of perversion.

“Stop the Sexualization of Children Act:” More than 30 House Republicans signed a measure to prohibit federal funds from being used for programs or events for children younger than 10 that contain “sexually-oriented material,” which the bill defines as “any topic involving gender identity, gender dysphoria, transgenderism, sexual orientation, or related subjects.”

Gays Against Groomers. “We are a coalition of gays against the sexualization, indoctrination and medicalization of children.”

“Drag queen Kitty Demure’s two-minute lecture to woke parents from 2021 has resurfaced on social media where the performer says in no uncertain terms that kids should stay the hell away from their shows,” according to a 2022 article in Townhall.

Watch Demure speak on a YouTube video.

Sane and senisble citizens must speak out.