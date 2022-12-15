Op-Ed: Artificial Womb Factories to Grow Immortal Transhuman Babies – Reality or Fantasy?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The world’s first artificial womb facility, EctoLife, will be able to grow 30,000 babies a year. It’s based on over 50 years of groundbreaking scientific research conducted by researchers worldwide.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Create a crisis and be ready with the preplanned solution to advance your own nefarious agenda. “Never let a crisis go to waste” is a popular slogan among those with plenty of power and plenty of wealth.

A recent article titled, “Exclusive: Concept Unveiled for the World’s First Artificial Womb Facility,” reports concerns over decreased fertility rates across the globe. The result being a “worldwide infertility crisis.”

Hmmm. One group proclaims the world is overpopulated and the other group proclaims the world is underpopulated? Interesting debate, but which group is correct?

Create a crisis and be ready with the preplanned solution.

Enter EctoLife and Hashem Ghaili to save the day with a solution looming on the horizon — artificial wombs to increase the population. How far off into the future is Ghaili talking?

The world’s first artificial uterus facility, EctoLife, could incubate up to 30,000 babies a year.

Learn more about EctoLife at YouTube.

Hashem Ghaili FaceBook page.

Baby in a Pod: What is EctoLife, the world’s ‘first artificial womb facility’?

Womb with a view: EctoLife baby farm eliminates pregnancy and labor

“It seems probable that we are only several years away from testing [artificial wombs] on human subjects,” Social Ethics and Policy Academic Elizabeth Chloe Romanis surmised in the BMJ’s Journal Of Medical Ethics.

An article titled, “Artificial wombs: The coming era of motherless births?” notes the scientific term is called ectogenesis – formulation of an embryo in a growth pod.

“This Artificial Womb And AI Nanny Is The Future Of Child Development, Claim Chinese Scientists,” is another recent article. “Nestled in a cube of nutrient-rich fluid, a developing embryo grows while a nanny takes care of it and carefully monitors its health as it becomes a fetus. However, this is not a normal environment for an embryo to grow, instead, the embryo is contained in an entirely artificial womb, and the nanny is a robotic, AI-driven carer.”

Why would communist China strive to increase their population? More communist soldiers? Is eugenics in the formula?

The term eugenics was coined in 1883 by British explorer and scientist Francis Galton, influenced by Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection.

My questions: Could the problem be caused by the depopulation agenda by mad scientists, megalomaniacs, and psychopaths? Why would a powerful group of humans purposely decrease the population? Why would a group of humans go about decreasing fertility; promoting abortion; and championing deadly vaccines when the planet is experiencing a drop in the number of humans?

Furthermore, it’s apparent that motherhood would be replaced by machines. Currently, gender ideology via transgenderism is trying to erase biological females and mothers with drag queen propaganda.

Klaus Schwab, Transhumanism & Scientism

“What the 4th Industrial Evolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.” – Klaus Schwab, The Fourth Industrial Revolution – Founder & Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

Technology that promotes a science dictatorship is called scientism.

Why do the dots connect back to Klaus Schwab, a wanna-be self-proclaimed dictator? “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.” The powerful and wealthy elite ruling class will own everything and the peasants will own nothing. Transhumanism will be forced upon the masses via Marxism and a totalitarian empire.

Imagine access to 30,000 babies growing in pods in a factory. A mad scientist’s ultimate dream of power and control. How easy it would be to manipulate DNA and to add and take away. Easy access to experimental procedures to make a hybrid human. Furthermore, transhumanism merges humans and machines.

“Our aim is for super longevity.” Promotion of cryonics.

Team Biden (aka Deep State), Transhumanism & Scientism

“Transhumanism, like Technocracy, sits on top of Scientism, or the worship of science. In parallel manner, both Catholicism and Protestantism are based on Christianity. There are significant differences, but the common root is easily recognized. Biden has now institutionalized Transhumanism in America, creating a state religion to whom all others will now answer.”

Christianity is being kicked out of America and replaced with a transhumanism doctrine. God is further being kicked out of America and replaced with a Luciferian (aka paganism) doctrine.

Joe Biden’s executive order forming a National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative pivots “the entire federal government to support, fund, advance, and embed transhumanism into the fabric of American culture, economy and overall ethos.”

New World Order and Transhumanism

Transgenderism, transhumanism, and the worship of science is the precursor to immorality via the false beliefs of the elites and their minions.

And the end goal of the New World Order megalomaniacs is immortality.

Everything the elite psychopaths think, say, and do is for the purpose of becoming immortal. Alas, they believe they are smart enough and special enough to achieve life forever on planet earth. And they think they can recreate human life by placing embryos in pods.

Well, guess what? They cannot manufacture eggs nor sperm. And they cannot put a uterus inside a male’s body.

Here’s the kicker. They believe they are destined to become like gods. Moreover, they are atheists and deny the God of the Bible.

Review: Who was kicked out of Heaven for wanting to become like God? Lucifer (aka Satan) wants to replace God and be worshipped by angels and humans. Satan cannot create – he can only counterfeit and destroy.

Summary: There are only two sexes: male and female. I will not put chips into my brain in order to merge with technology or machines in order to be hooked up to a metaverse software or hardware program – no transhumanism for me. I will continue to speak out against transgenderism. I will not worship science of any type. And I will never take another vaccine of any kind.

Babies need to growth in wombs not bubbles hooked to machines in factories and controlled by robot nannies – and not indoctrinated by an evil empire of megalomaniacs pretending to be gods.

I will continue to speak out for God, Christianity, and country. I will raise the Bible and the American flag for freedom, liberty and justice for all. And trust in the return of Jesus.

