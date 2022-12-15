New Wall Street Journal Poll Shows Ron DeSantis as Favorite for 2024 GOP Presidential Nomination

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The poll showed DeSantis enjoying a huge lead over his most prominent Republican opponent, former President Trump, with 52 percent indicating they would vote for the Governor, as opposed to just 38 percent for Trump. Photo: Governor Ron DeSantis Media Center.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been shown by a new Wall Street Journal poll that he is currently the far-and-away favorite to be chosen as the GOP’s nominee to run for president of the United States in 2024.

The poll, released Wednesday, showed that DeSantis is enjoying a huge lead over his most prominent Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, with 52 percent of respondents indicating that they would vote for the Florida Governor, as opposed to just 38 percent for Trump. In addition, 43 percent of those polled said that they had a “favorable” view of DeSantis, followed by 36 percent saying the same of Trump.

The Wall Street Journal poll is the second released this week that shows DeSantis with a commanding lead over Trump in 2024; on Tuesday, a USA Today-Suffolk University poll indicated that 56 percent of respondents preferred DeSantis, compared to 33 percent that supported Trump. When put head-to-head in a hypothetical electoral match-up with President Biden, DeSantis was anticipated to win 47 percent to 43 percent; however, Trump was projected to lose against Biden, 47 percent to 40 percent.

2024 Watch: DeSantis tops Trump by double digits in second straight GOP presidential primary poll https://t.co/JTcwjqnKdg — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 14, 2022 Stephen Colbert on WSJ Trump/DeSantis Poll: "It's hard to know who to vote for here. It's like a poll between gonorrhea and a slightly more racist gonorrhea…Apologies to gonorrhea."



Remember when Stephen Colbert used to be funny? Neither do we. pic.twitter.com/sz8pQSvM9y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 15, 2022

The Journal’s poll noted that DeSantis was favored by college-educated, suburban and urban voters, whereas Trump drew much of his support from voters with a high school education or who had not graduated.

Another recent poll conducted by Neighborhood Research and Media found similar – albeit closer – results, with DeSantis coming out on top in a potential match-up with Trump, 32 percent to 30 percent, and an October ABC News/Ipsos poll stated that 72 percent of respondents felt that DeSantis would have a “great deal or good amount” of influence over the GOP in the future.

“With support barely half what it was a year ago in a time when DeSantis’s vote has nearly tripled, Trump becomes a severe underdog in the race,” Neighborhood Research and Media’s Rick Shaftan said.