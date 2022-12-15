CrimeSocietyU.S. News

California Man Arrested for Fatal Stabbing of Pregnant Sister; Police Say Stabbed Unborn Son in Womb, Doused with Gasoline, Set on Fire

By Christopher Boyle
Aaron Dudley, 41, was arrested Wednesday by the Fresno Police Department after allegedly murdering both his sister – N’kya Rebecca Logan, 26 – and her unborn son by stabbing her repeatedly, according to officials. 
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY – A pregnant California woman was allegedly stabbed to death just days after her baby shower by her own brother, who then proceeded to set the body on fire in an effort to conceal the details of his horrific crime, police say. 

Witnesses who called police Wednesday say they noticed a “suspicious person” pushing a city garbage container in Fresno near a housing complex located at the 4400 block of North Cornelia Street; the suspect then set the container on fire, they said. 

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered Logan’s burning corpse stashed in the garbage container; Dudley was seen on Surveillance video captured from a nearby building pushing the container in which Logan’s body was found, authorities say. 

Police tracked Dudley to a Fresno home that he shared with his sister; upon executing a search warrant at the residence, the suspect attempted to flee from the scene but was quickly apprehended by the officers. 

Logan was reportedly 36 weeks pregnant and had just celebrated the impending birth of her child at a baby shower on December 11, just two days before she was murdered. Her unborn son – who was to be named Noah – did not survive the attack, as he was stabbed multiple times while in his mother’s womb; after her death, Logan was then doused with gasoline and set on fire, according to officials. 

Currently, the motive for the murder is unknown, although police confirmed that they had previously responded to the home that the brother and sister shared due to a domestic disturbance where Logan told officers that she feared for her safety. 

Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder. 

Christopher Boyle

