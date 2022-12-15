Broward Detectives Seeking To Identify Two Women Suspected Of Stealing Man’s $25,000 Rolex Watch After Drinks in Fort Lauderdale

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Lauderdale-By-The-Sea District are seeking the public’s help to identify two women suspected of stealing a man’s Rolex watch. Surveillance cameras caught the subjects before the crime.

At approximately 5 p.m., on Monday, December 5, Broward Sheriff’s detectives responded to the 1400 block of South Ocean Boulevard in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea in reference to a delayed theft report. The preliminary investigation revealed the incident started the day before, at around 3 a.m. when the victim, an adult male, met two women outside of the Rooftop Bar in Fort Lauderdale. They exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet up later.

Approximately an hour later they met again, and the victim drove the women to his residence for a few drinks. Once in the residence, the victim fell asleep and woke up to discover his two-tone Submariner Blueface Rolex watch and his credit card missing. The Rolex’s estimated worth is $25,000.

Detectives released surveillance of the two women at the Rooftop Bar the morning of the crime. The two women are in their mid-twenties and have black hair. One woman was wearing a white dress and has a scorpion tattoo on her left thigh. The other woman was wearing a yellow dress.

Anyone with information regarding the subjects’ identity in this theft is asked to contact BSO Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Detective Glen Genovese at 954-640-4245 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.