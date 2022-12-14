Op-Ed: The Treasonous U.S. Council on Foreign Relations – The Power Behind the Deep State

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The 35th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. James F. Amos, participates in the Joint Chiefs’ address to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in New York City, NY, May 8, 2013. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement. Photo by Sgt. Mallory VanderSchans

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Did you know that Joe Biden wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal in 1992 titled, “How I Learned to Love the New World Order?” In 2022, Biden again voiced a New World Order for the USA.

BIDEN: "There's going to be a new world order out there and we have to lead it." pic.twitter.com/jNfUmUO80p — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 21, 2022

Watch a video compilation of Joe Biden’s speeches discussing the New World Order at Infowars.

The USA Deep State regime is a member of the New World Order (NWO) along with others: World Economic Forum, United Nations, World Health Organization, central banks, Federal Reserve, CDC, FDA, leaders of multiple nations, owners of corporations, owners of mainstream media organizations, members of academia. The tentacles of the NWO reach near and far – deep and wide.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



A few of the megalomaniacs at the top of the power pyramid include: Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, George Bush, Bill Gates, King Charles, Pope Frances, Henry Kissinger, the Rothchild and Rockefeller Dynasties.

Former secret societies include: Skull & Bones, Bohemian Grove, Illuminati, Trilateral Commission. While the names may change – the Marxist agenda does not.

Team Biden is onboard with the World Economic Forum CEO Klaus Schwab and the WEF’s Great Reset” scheme to “reset” the entire planet — politically, economically, socially, morally, and spiritually — in accord with the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals.

The U.S. Council on Foreign Relations

Download the article: CFR, Still the Power Behind the Throne.

“For a century, the globalist Council on Foreign Relations has been the “power behind the throne” in U.S. politics. This tradition has continued under the Biden administration…Those familiar with the true history of the Council on Foreign Relations know full well that its hundred-year history is a sordid record of treachery, treason, subversion, and betrayal.”

Excerpts:

Billionaire David M. Rubenstein, co-executive chairman of the Carlyle Group, is chairman of the CFR as well as a trustee of the World Economic Forum. He continues a 100-year tradition of Wall Street dominance of the CFR.

Wall Street banker John J. McCloy was an advisor to nine U.S. presidents and longtime chairman of the CFR. He admitted how he filled government posts with CFR members.

The three-letter “news” organizations — ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, CNN, NYT, WSJ, FOX, NPR, etc. — are merely echo chamber adjuncts of the CFR. They simply tell us, “Nothing to see here, move along.” See a complete list with names on pages 10 -12.

The Deep State’s infernal grip on our nation — and the entire world — will not be broken unless more Americans awaken, expose the CFR’s growing control, and oppose its diabolical New World Order agenda.

Now we invite you to examine the following lists and tables and verify for yourself the rising influence and dominance of the Council on Foreign Relations in government, the military, media, think tanks, consulting firms, nongovernmental organizations, and healthcare. If we are to restore and secure our God-given rights, and once again live the American Dream, we must widely expose the CFR’s freedom-destroying domination of our nation’s leading governmental and cultural institutions!

Watch a video by the John Birch Society about the Council on Foreign Relations.

Watch a video on The Deep State’s Historic Ties.

Folks, Presidential Donald Trump tried to expose the D.C. swamp during his four years in the White House and that’s why the radical Democrats, the leftist liberals, RINOS, FBI, DOJ, the Council on Foreign Relations, and many other governmental agencies tried to destroy him.

The mainstream media mafia owned by the Deep State tried to destroy him. Furthermore, the Deep State regime stole the 2020 Presidential Election and the 2022 Midterm positions in the states with corrupt leaders.

When Trump won in 2016, the Deep State cabal went into a major meltdown. Hillary Clinton had been selected for the presidency by the Deep State tyrants. But almighty God appointed Trump over Hillary, and that’s why her obsessive hatred for him runs deep.

How dare Trump drain the swamp! How dare MAGA support Trump! How dare God take back the USA!

The agenda of the U.S. Deep State is to give our sovereign nation to the New World Order to form a totalitarian governing empire. The COVID crisis with lockdowns and the deadly vaccines, inflation, open borders, BLM, rampant crime, gun control, energy hoax, Ukraine war, transgenderism, Critical Race Theory, climate hoax, and all the new and destructive legislation passed since Team Biden took control – was planned.

In a mere two years under the Biden regime, the USA is unrecognizable. Obama’s reign of corruption set the stage for Hillary, but Trump halted the monstrous machine temporarily.

The plan: “A One World Government and one-unit monetary system, under permanent non-elected hereditary oligarchists who self-select from among their numbers in the form of a feudal system as it was in the Middle Ages,” writes Dr. John Coleman on page 161 in the “Conspirators Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300.”

Coleman continues, “There will be no middle class, only rulers and the servants. All laws will be uniform under a legal system of world courts practicing the same unified code of laws, backed up by a One World Government police force and a One World unified military to enforce laws in all former countries where no national boundaries shall exist. The system will be on the basis of a welfare state; those who are obedient and subservient to the One World Government will be rewarded with the means to live; those who are rebellious will simple be starved to death or be declared outlaws, thus a target for anyone who wishes to kill them. Privately owned firearms or weapons of any kind will be prohibited.”

Sounds like the movie, The Hunger Games. Reflect on what has happened since Biden took office.

But with His righteous right hand, our God is exposing corruption in government leadership. And God is raising up leaders justice to reveal deeds committed in darkness.

Elon Musk, an unlikely vessel, was chosen to expose collusion and censorship. John Paul Mac Isaac, the person from the computer shop that turned in Hunter Biden’s laptop was chosen. Gov. Ron DeSantis, Marjorie Taylor Green, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan, Kari Lake, and many others have been chosen for such a time as this.

God has heard the cries of His people in the USA. And that’s why God is answering and moving across our great land of liberty. And God has chosen you to pray, unite, stand up, and speak out for justice, freedom, and liberty.