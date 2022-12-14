Op-Ed: Bogus Books Penned by the Bogus Bidens – Their Fantasy Universe Keeps on Spinning

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on Dec 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. File photo: Salma Bashir Motiwala, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – My, oh, my. The irony of it all is so irksome. Joe, Jill, and Hunter have published books that wreak of pathetic pathology. I’m not diagnosing – I’m observing and commenting. And upchucking. Let’s start with Creep Joe.

“President Joe Biden, the author of Promise Me, Dad, tells the story of his extraordinary life and career prior to his emergence as Barack Obama’s beloved, influential vice president.” A 2017 publication.

Uh-huh. Did Boss Obama really think of Jerky Joe as a ‘beloved’ VP? Laughable.

Obama Tried to Warn Us: ‘Don’t Underestimate Joe’s Ability to F— Things Up’

“Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics,” a 2008 book by Creepy Joe. “An intimate series of reflections from a public servant who surmounted numerous challenges to become one of our most effective leaders and who refuses to be cynical about politics. It is also a stirring testament to the promise of the United States.” Uggh.

Joe, the self-proclaimed saint is breaking my heart. In actuality, his gaslighting is exploding my brain neurons. Bah.

“This Is America’s Day: Inaugural Address by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” A 2021 book that will make you barf. Will someone tell Creepy Joe we all know the 2020 Election was stolen.

“Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections,” by Mollie Hemingway and “2,000 Mules: They Thought We’d Never Find Out. They Were Wrong,” by Dinesh D’Souza has already hit the market.

“Democracy Has Prevailed: Speeches Given at the Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.”

No Jerkwater Joe, democracy is being destroyed by the Deep State regime. And our nation is a U.S. Republic.

“Make sure of two things. Be careful – microphones are always hot, and understand that in Washington, D.C., a gaffe is when you tell the truth. So, be careful.” – Joe Biden

Moving on to Jill’s squirrely sentiments.

“Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself,” a 2019 book by the First Lady residing in La-La Land. “A candid, heartwarming glimpse into the creation of a beloved American family, and the life of a woman at its center.”

A beloved American family? Jill has swallowed the blue pill and remains inside the Matrix’s simulated reality. Is she brainwashed, clueless, ignorant, or a partner in crime?

Let’s move on to Hunter. Who believes this mess of a man actually penned a book? Raise your hands. Okay, no hands. We’re all in agreement. “Beautiful Things: A Memoir,” is his 2021 book.

On page one and two, Hunter blames and bashes President Donald Trump, along with MAGA. I kid you not. On page three, he thumps Trump’s sons. On page four after he brags on his sainthood accomplishes, Haughty Hunter goes back to punching the 45th president.

Sidebar: I only read the free introductions of each Biden bogus book on Amazon. Do you really think I would waste money on these rags?

Joe and Hunter Biden show corruption’s a ‘Biden family business’: Gingrich

Here’s a taste of books by genuine authors about the corrupt Biden Bunch.

“Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” a 2022 book by Peter Schweizer. “This book is already generating action by Congress. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) have already called for investigations into the Biden Crime Family because they are compromised by China.”

“Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide,” a 2021 book by Miranda Devine. “The dirty secrets contained in Hunter’s laptop almost derailed his father’s presidential campaign and ignited one of the greatest media coverups in American history.”

“The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism,” a 2022 book by Glenn Beck. “An international conspiracy between powerful bankers, business leaders, and government officials; closed-door meetings in the Swiss Alps; and calls for a radical transformation of every society on earth—the Great Reset sounds like it is one henchman-with-an-eyepatch away from being the plot for the next James Bond movie.”

“Come On, Man!: The Truth About Joe Biden’s Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Presidency,” a 2022 book by Joe Concha. “Open borders, record inflation, and skyrocketing crime—Joe Biden’s first term is one of the most craptastic in American history. But on Planet Brandon, it’s all going according to plan…”

Tucker Carlson on Fox News discusses disturbing issues in a diary written by Creepy Joe’s daughter.

Tucker Carlson and Harmeet Dhillon, @pnjaban, suggest Joe Biden used the FBI “as his personal secret police” to go after Project Veritas journalists who were in possession of Ashley Biden’s diary. pic.twitter.com/LLU1npUUI2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 18, 2022

CONFIRMED: The Ashley Biden Diary Is Real, but the FBI Only Cares About Investigating Project Veritas

The Biden Bunch has made the political truth-o-meter obsolete and their lie-o-meter melted long before they moved into the White House.

Let’s hope “The Big Guy” (aka “Pedo Pete” ) writes his final memoir from a federal prison alongside of Huckster Hunter. Will Jill’s complicity stick to the wall?

Here’s a few ideas about future book titles for the Biden Family authors: