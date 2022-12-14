Op-Ed: Another Invitation for Twitter to Fly the Coop and Land in Miami, Florida

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis tried to entice Musk with a dreamy sunset photo of beach bliss. @JimmyPatronis

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Wow, what a feather in the Sunshine State’s cap if the Twitter headquarters relocated to Miami. U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) recently penned a letter to CEO Elon Musk with an invitation to nest in Miami-Dade County.

🚨I am encouraging @ElonMusk to relocate Twitter to Miami-Dade, Florida: pic.twitter.com/08LauaDluF — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) December 13, 2022

The mayor of Jacksonville, Florida Lenny Curry, sang a welcome song and suggested a new bird house for Musk in Florida in an April appearance on Fox Business.

CFO Jimmy Patronis tried to entice Musk with a dreamy sunset photo of beach bliss.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Hey ⁦@elonmusk⁩, this is what Team ⁦@Twitter⁩ could see ever evening if your HQ was in the Free State of Florida. #FloridaIsForWinners #RightNow pic.twitter.com/HZAsNOufkj — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) April 24, 2022

In April, Patronis launched a website where Floridians can add their names to a petition inviting the social media bird to flap from San Francisco to Florida.

Join me in inviting @elonmusk to move @Twitter to the freest state in the nation! Florida would benefit the company as a whole—we have no state income tax and the perfect business climate. It's time to book a one way ticket.



Add your name⬇️ https://t.co/oGUiAZt1Vv — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) April 29, 2022

But what does the Big Bird (aka Gov. Ron DeSantis) think about the southern flight?

DeSantis chirped, “In Florida, I think we’ve done very well, particularly over the last few years, attracting businesses that are producing things. We’ve worked really hard on vocational and career education — importing some tech company from San Francisco has not been high on our list,” he said. “I think that what happens is they’ll tend to come in, they drive up the cost of living for everybody else and OK, yeah, they enjoy our lower taxes, but you know, what are they really providing?” according to CBS News Miami. However, DeSantis expressed kudos that Musk purchased Twitter.

Patronis wrote, “Hey @elonmusk, this is what Team Twitter could see ever[y] evening if your HQ was in the Free State of Florida.”

Looks like the bed squad in the Department of Building Inspection in San Francisco is playing a game of chicken by investigating reports of a couple of beds Musk installed at the Twitter headquarters for hard-working employees.

Musk tweeted a response to the circling vultures. So, city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed.

So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?https://t.co/M7QJWP7u0N — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2022

Perhaps it’s time for Musk to wave ta-ta to bird brain Gov. Gavin Newsom and his commie policies.

Is Czar Gavin Newsom Vying For A Seat At The Right Hand Of Wanna-Be Dictator Klaus Schwab?

Time for the bluebird to become a seabird? Perhaps. Floridians will be birdwatching for sure.