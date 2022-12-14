DeSantis Seeks Grand Jury Probe Into “Any and All Wrongdoing” Regarding COVID Vaccines; “Pharma Has Notorious History Of Misleading Public”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent a petition to the state Supreme Court regarding his desire for a probe into the vaccines during a roundtable discussion with state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and several scientists and physicians. Photo: Governor Ron DeSantis Media Center.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis noted on Tuesday that he wants the state Supreme Court grand jury to look into “any and all wrongdoing” regarding COVID-19 vaccines and their use, particularly as it relates to any attempts to mislead the public as to their effectiveness or safety.

DeSantis, who was re-elected in November in a landslide victory, revealed that he had sent a petition to the state Supreme Court regarding his desire for a probe into the vaccines during a roundtable discussion with state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and several scientists and physicians.

“In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug,” DeSantis said.

In the petition, DeSantis pointed out studies conducted by state Department of Health on cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days of receiving a COVID vaccine, and the potential connections between the two, echoing several other studies carried out by scientists and doctors in France, Canada, Germany and Switzerland.

“The pharmaceutical industry has a notorious history of misleading the public for financial gain. Questions have been raised regarding the veracity of the representations made by the pharmaceutical manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly with respect to transmission, prevention, efficacy, and safety,” DeSantis said. “An investigation is warranted to determine whether the pharmaceutical industry has engaged in fraudulent practices. The people of Florida deserve to know the truth.”

During the roundtable, the discussion also touched upon the unwillingness of pharmaceutical companies such as Moderna Pfizer to disclose data on their vaccines – particularly when it comes to potential heart damage associated with their use – with DeSantis saying that the information will be compelled by legal force, if necessary.

Florida governor @GovRonDeSantis just announced a statewide grand jury to investigate covid shot companies for fraud based on the misrepresentations the companies made to all of us about the efficacy of their shots. Well done. Love it. pic.twitter.com/mjZMTeyWjH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 13, 2022 Ron DeSantis calls for grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine wrongdoing. pic.twitter.com/z7uQayTPuj — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 14, 2022

“We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” he said.

DeSantis – who is rumored for a run for the White House in 2024 – developed a reputation during the COVID-19 pandemic of refusing to adhere to recommended guidelines put out by the Biden Administration regarding vaccination, lockdowns, and masking.