SCAM ALERT: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Fraudulent Walmart Gift Cards

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is warning the local community about an gift card scam which is invalidating gift cards once they are processed at register, specifically at Walmart, however similar scams are likely elsewhere.

According to authorities, there is a suspect placing a paper photocopy of a gift card over legitimate gift cards. When the fraudulent barcode is scanned and purchased the funds are placed onto an illegitimate photocopied card rending the real gift card valueless.

This fraud in undetectable to the human eye. When purchasing a Walmart gift card, a patron should run their finger over the barcode. The barcode should feel raised and not smooth. If the barcode is smooth, it could be fraudulent.

If you should fall prey to this scam, report it immediately to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 561-688-3400 or contact your nearest law enforcement agency.