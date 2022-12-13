Op-Ed: Is the Goal from Transgenderism into Transhumanism into Immortality?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Martine Rothblatt is a biological male (transgender) that identifies as a female and has authored several nonfiction books. She underwent sex reassignment surgery around 25 years ago. She was mentored by the transhumanist Ray Kurzweil of Google.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – So, from transgenderism to transhumanism to immortality. The quest to live forever never dies among megalomaniacs. Transgenderism is being pandered, pushed, and promoted across the planet at a racing pace. Why? As usual you have to dig deeper and deeper to find answers.

Denying biological males and females and adopting transgenderism is a prerequisite to becoming a transhuman. Therefore, the transhuman cult is pushing an initiate stage which is forcing the public to accept transgenderism. Hence, Team Joe Biden’s new legislation for gender ideology and mutilation surgeries (gender-affirming care). Hence, drag queens indoctrinating children.

Note: You can read the first chapter of the following books on Amazon for no cost – which I did. “From Transgender to Transhuman: A Manifesto On the Freedom Of Form,” is Rothblatt’s 2011 book (2nd Edition).

“Over the next few decades we will witness the uploading of human minds into software and computer systems, and the birth of brand new human minds as information technology.” Rothblatt asserts these “transhuman beings” will eventually acquire “humanity with citizenship” as a new species called “Persona creatus.”

Another book (2015) by Rothblatt is “Virtually Human: The Promise—and the Peril—of Digital Immortality.”

Excerpts about book:

Virtually Human explores what the not-too-distant future will look like when cyberconsciousness—simulation of the human brain via software and computer technology—allows our consciousness to be present forever.



Meet Bina48, the world’s most sentient robot, commissioned by Martine Rothblatt and created by Hanson Robotics. Bina48 is a nascent Mindclone of Martine’s wife that can engage in conversation, answer questions, and even have spontaneous thoughts that are derived from multimedia data in a Mindfile created by the real Bina. If you’re active on Twitter or Facebook, share photos through Instagram, or blogging regularly, you’re already on your way to creating a Mindfile—a digital database of your thoughts, memories, feelings, and opinions that is essentially a back-up copy of your mind. Soon, this Mindfile can be made conscious with special software—Mindware—that mimics the way human brains organize information, create emotions and achieve self-awareness.

“Unzipped Genes: Taking Charge of Baby-Making in the New Millennium (America In Transition),” is a 1997 book by Rothblatt. “How will we handle baby-making and pregnancy in the next 5, 25 and 75 years? New reproductive technology, genetic screening and DNA-mapping have changed the 20th-century rules. In this revolutionary manifesto, Martine Rothblatt proposes a code of ethics to guide childbirth decisions in the brave new world of biotechnology. There is, however, new technology on the horizon that will make it possible for people – and governments – to have greater control than ever over eugenic choices.”

Short bio: Martine Rothblatt creates technologies to help people’s lives. She created the vehicle tracking by satellite industry, she invented satellite radio and she built the Lifenaut and CyBeRev computer networks used to store people’s consciousness as digital mindfiles. Most recently she created a biotechnology company to help save the lives of people with pulmonary disorders. In 2018, she was the top earning CEO in biopharma (United Therapeutics) with $37M pay package.

“My daughter, my wife, our robot, and the quest for immortality,” is the title of a TED Talk by Martine Rothblatt.

Dangerous to Humanity

“If you’ve ever wondered why the past ten years have felt like an episode of Black Mirror with the indoctrination of preschoolers, the invasion of male inmates into women’s prisons, and the skyrocketing number of teen girls and young women who amputate their breasts, look no further than the autogynephile, ‘Martine’ Rothblatt.”

The article continues, “Rothblatt’s first goal is a de-sexed dystopia. Poison, slice, and dice children and teens of both sexes using puberty blockers, wrong sex hormones, double mastectomies and genital surgeries. And then in a few decades, lay waste to the entire species of human beings through transhumanism.”

“The Billionaire Family Pushing Synthetic Sex Identities (SSI),” a 2022 article asserts “The wealthy, powerful, and sometimes very weird Pritzker cousins have set their sights on a new God-like goal: using gender ideology to remake human biology.”

God created male and female. Human beings come in only two sexes. Sex is determined at conception and can’t be changed. And no child is born in the wrong body.

Folks, are you connecting the dots.

So, from transgenderism to transhumanism to immortality. The quest to live forever never dies among megalomaniacs.

We must stand up and speak out against the dangers of transgenderism. We must protect and defend our children against gender ideology in our medical, legal, cultural, and educational institutions.

In the future, will it be legislated as a hate crime to disagree with gender ideology. And will the penalty be arrest, trial, conviction, and prison?

Citizens, unite. Vote in 2024. And stand up for God and the Bible.