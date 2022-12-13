CrimePoliticsSociety

Biden Admin Trans Nuclear Waste Expert Fired After Series of Pricey Luggage Thefts

By Christopher Boyle
Sam Brinton
Sam Brinton, the transgender deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, is accused of stealing suitcases from two women at two separate airports amounting to thousands of dollars of proceeds, and currently has a federal warrant out for his arrest. File photo: Ron Adar, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –  A “gender-fluid” and “non-binary” nuclear waste expert for the Biden Administration is now officially out of a job after being accused of a series of thefts of pricey woman’s luggage from different airports, in addition to facing potential jail time and fines as well if convicted. 

Sam Brinton, the transgender deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, is accused of stealing suitcases from two women at two separate airports amounting to thousands of dollars of proceeds, and currently has a federal warrant out for his arrest. 

A Department of Energy spokesperson confirmed on Monday evening that Brinton – and MIT graduate and the first “non-binary” individual appointed to a federal government job – is now unemployed. 

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” they said. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.” 

The Biden Admin placed the high heel-wearing Brinton on leave in November after he was arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s Vera Bradley suitcase – which, including its contents, was worth $2,325 – from baggage claim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on September 16.   

He initially denied taking the bag, but later changed his story and claimed that he had taken it “by mistake,” despite not having checked any baggage of his own for the flight. 

Brinton was once again accused of allegedly stealing luggage last week from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, with this one’s value estimated to be $3,670, including $1,700 in jewelry.  

The Vegas theft was clearly caught on surveillance video – including footage of an individual exactly matching Brinton’s description removing the baggage’s tag before hurrying off with it – and according to police, Brinton now has a federal warrant out for his arrest on grand larceny charges. 

It would seem that two accusations of major theft of property in a row against a federal employee – backed by ample evidence – was enough, even for the progressive Biden Admin, to cost Brinton his job. 

If convicted, Brinton faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine in connection with the Minneapolis incident, and five to ten years and/or a $10,000 fine in connection with the Las Vegas incident. 

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
