Op-Ed: Virginia Restaurant Refuses to Serve Christian Group Due To Their Faith-Based Beliefs – No Dinner for You

The Family Foundation President Victoria Cobb shares how a Richmond restaurant told the Family Foundation it was no longer welcome to dine at the establishment after discovering their views on abortion and traditional marriage. Image credit: Mary Margaret Olohan / Senior Reporter, DailySignal.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – What? A restaurant in the U.S. refused services to American citizens due to their faith-based beliefs. I did a doubletake on this headline of religious persecution.

“The Family Foundation had a private party reservation at Metzger Bar and Butchery located in Richmond, Virginia, for a donor reception on Nov. 30. But hours before guests were scheduled to arrive, the organization was told that the restaurant was “unwilling to serve” them,” according to a recent article on FaithWire.

On Instagram Metzger Bar and Butchery penned a lengthy note of animosity against a group of U.S. citizens due to differing beliefs, values, doctrines.

“We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision,” it read. “Many of our staff are women and/or members of the LGBTQ+ community. All of our staff are people with rights who deserve dignity and a safe work environment. We respect our staff’s established rights as humans and strive to create a work environment where they can do their jobs with dignity, comfort, and safety.”

Virtue signaling at its finest. Woke cancel culture strikes again.

The restaurant’s FaceBook page displayed the same message of religious intolerance.

The Family Foundation blog furthered explained:

“For weeks, we had planned a gathering of supporters and interested people in a private room to fellowship and receive an update on our work. About an hour and a half before the event was set to take place, one of the restaurant’s owners called our team to cancel the event. As our VP of Operations explained that guests were arriving at their restaurant shortly, she asked for an explanation. Sure enough, an employee looked up our organization, and their wait staff refused to serve us.”

So, the restaurant owners kowtowed to pro-abortion LGBTQ+ bullies. People that don’t believe exactly like we believe don’t deserve to eat where we work, so we will punish them. We don’t feel safe around people that don’t believe exactly like we believe. And we’re afraid to serve food to a group of Christians citizens.

Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Virginia, is co-owned by Top Chef star Brittanny Anderson. And she remains silent.

“It’s alarming and disgraceful that a restaurant has a religious or political litmus test for who gets in the door,” Victoria Cobb, president of the non-profit Christian lobbying organizationtold Fox News Digital. “I think people will find that very disturbing.”

The Daily Signal interviewed Cobb about the incident. Watch on Twitter.

.@TFFVA's President Victoria Cobb shares how a Richmond restaurant (@MetzgerRVA) told the Family Foundation it was no longer welcome to dine at the establishment after discovering their views on abortion and traditional marriage. pic.twitter.com/e4AE4dQdVP — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 6, 2022

The Family Foundation’s press release ended by noting, “Metzger Bar and Grill is located in Church Hill, about a half a mile from Historic St. John’s Church, where Patrick Henry declared, “Give me liberty, or give me death.”

Here’s the kicker.

Since the incident went public, the Family Foundation says they have been inundated with hateful messages, dozens of which were obtained by Fox News Digital.

So, a faith-based group in America is denied services due to woke and wacky employees. The restaurant owners condone and support discrimination based on revenge due to differing beliefs. Then the religious organization receives anonymous hate mail.

In other words, the hatemongers at Metzger Bar and Grill kicked out Jesus and banned the Bible.