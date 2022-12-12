Op-Ed: Citizens Must Demand an Investigation into 2020 Presidential Election Due to Twittergate Findings

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

A “Voter Fraud” rally marched to the Supreme Court in support of Donald Trump after censorship of voters and news during the 2020 election. File photo: Bob Korn, Shutter Stock, licensed.

USA Citizens must demand a Twittergate investigation.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “Twitter Files” “tell an incredible story from inside one of the world’s largest and most influential social media platforms. It is a Frankensteinian tale of a human-built mechanism grown out [of] the control of its designer.”

LIARS R US describes Twitter prior to the Elon Musk acquisition. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and top Twitter lawyer Vijaya Gadde mislead, manipulated, and set on a Throne of Lies.

Twittergate is about widespread collusion. How in the world could this happen in the greatest freedom-loving country on the planet? Our Founding Fathers would react with shock, outrage, and disgust.

“More and more evidence is exposing how our corrupt FBI brazenly violated the Constitution by dictating to social media monopolies what speech to censor from public and private discourse ahead of the 2020 election,” asserts The Federalist.

Is Twittergate Treasonous?

Every Republican in Congress (and any Democrat with integrity); every Independent and Libertarian; every attorney general, governor, judge, mayor, city council member; every elected government official in the 50 states; every journalist, reporter, and news agency; every patriot, citizen, voter – needs to peacefully demand an investigation into the 2020 Presidential Election. We must put aside party politics for the sake of past and future fair elections.

The Federalist asked seven Trump-critical Republican senators if they have a plan to remedy the unconstitutional and illegal censorship of voters and news during the 2020 election, or if they have a plan to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mike Rounds and John Thune of South Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and Mitt Romney of Utah. Not one of them responded.

Should citizens assume that any elected official that doesn’t demand a fair and bipartisan investigation is part of the Deep State regime?

2023 Supreme Court Decision on Breaking Oath Of Office

On January 6, 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court will vote on whether to further discuss if Team Biden, Mike Pence, and Congress will face the consequences for not following through with a procedure outlined in the U.S. Constitution for failing to conduct an investigation into the 2020 Presidential Election allegations.

Biden, Harris, Pence And 385 Members Of Congress Fail To Respond To Supreme Court Lawsuit Accusing Them Of Breaking Oath Of Office

My questions: Why didn’t VP Pence follow through with ordering an investigation? What will happen if Team Biden snubs the Supreme Court?

What can you do?

Citizens need to use all communication devices they have access to. Each citizen can contact state officials, city or town officials, and county officials by email, postal mail or phone. Individual citizens must hold their own state representatives accountable. Contact both Republicans and Democrats in your area.

Converse with family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, acquaintances.

Share on social media. Join or renew TruthSocial, Twitter, Instagram and voice your concerns. Comment on FaceBook if a member, and not suspended.

Comment on YouTube video clips at news organizations, both locally and nationally. Comment on Internet podcasts.

Call in at local, state, or national radio talk shows.

Write a Letter to the Editor in your local newspaper. Contact the publisher or editor if they don’t print stories about Twittergate and request a news story about the tampering of the 2020 Election. Contact your local television and cable networks as well.

Unite and hold a peaceful rally at your local courthouse in support of an investigation. Put a sign on your front door. Sign petitions if available.

