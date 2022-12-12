CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Man, 42, Charged In Boca Raton Shooting That Left Victim In Critical Condition

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Eddys Faraminan, of Miami
According to authorities, 42 year-old Eddys Faraminan, of Miami, was transported to Palm Beach County Jail and booked on homicide – murder first degree premeditated.

BOCA RATON, FL – On Friday, December 2, 2022, between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle stopped at a stop light in the westbound lanes of Glades Road east of the turnpike. Upon arrival, deputies learned from a witness, a few vehicles behind, that the driver and victim stepped out of his vehicle and collapsed in the roadway with his truck still in drive which rolled forward and came to rest in the median.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

According to authorities, the witness neither saw nor heard any altercations or gunshots prior to the victim collapsing in the roadway howver, the man appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.   

After further investigation, the suspect, 42 year-old Eddys Faraminan, of Miami, was believed to be the shooter in the incident. An arrest warrant was obtained on Decenber 6, for one-count of attempted first degree murder with a firearm.

On Thursday, December 08, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives apprehended Faraminan in Miami Gardens. He was transported to Palm Beach County Jail and booked on homicide – murder first degree premeditated. The victim is expected to survive. His name was withheld due to Marsy’s Law. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Billy Crone’s Unnerving New Book: “Klaus Schwab…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: United Nations Votes to Commemorate Israel’s…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Benjamin Netanyahu Returned to Lead Israel –…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,155