FBI In Possession of Additional Info Concerning Mysterious Murder of DNC Employee Seth Rich

Democratic National Committee (DNC) employee Seth Rich, who was murdered under mysterious circumstances in 2016. Image: Democratic National Committee.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced they are in possession of the laptop computer of Seth Rich – the Democratic National Committee (DNC) employee who was murdered under mysterious circumstances in 2016 – as well as a report with detailed forensic imaging of his work computer as well.

While the content of the newly-disclosed records is not yet being released to the public, a new lawsuit – if successful – may change all of that and provide vital clues to circumstances leading up to the DNC employee’s tragic fate.

Rich had been walking in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on July 10, 2016, when he was shot twice in the back; he would later pass away after being taken to a local area hospital. The suspects in the crime were never apprehended, although authorities stated that they believed the incident to be a robbery attempt gone wrong.

However, the unexplained nature of Rich’s death has led to numerous conspiracy theories – including that his murder was connected to the DNC email leak of 2016, or the FBI’s investigation of the Clinton Foundation – leading to Rich’s parents to dismiss those spreading them as “disgusting sociopaths” who were “politicizing” their son’s death.

The FBI had never previously disclosed the existence of the forensic report on Rich’s work computer, or three other new documents in their possession, which could possibly help to shed light on the 27 year-old DNC employee’s murder, who served as the organization’s voter expansion data director.

Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, had previously suggested that Rich was involved with leaking DNC files related to the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton to the whistleblower platform in 2016, which were then released on the site; “Guccifer 2.0,” the screenname of an alleged unidentified Russian hacker that purportedly was responsible for sending the DNC files to WikiLeaks, has also claimed that he received the files from Rich.

Reports indicate that in addition to the forensic report on Rich’s work computer, the other documents in possession by the FBI are said to consist of a letter from a third-party that accompanied the work computer and two FBI chain of custody forms, none of which are said to mention Rich by name.

The FBI has declined to reveal the contents of the documents, stating that doing so could interfere with ongoing investigations into Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. However, a recent lawsuit by Texas resident Brian Huddleston – who had previously filed a Freedom of Information request on records related to Rich which was completely ignored – may uncover more information about the mystery of his death if it is allowed to proceed.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has stated the death is still under investigation.