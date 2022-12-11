Op-Ed: Hypocrisy – Woke Libraries Reject Kirk Cameron for Story Hour But Many Accept Drag Queens

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Actor Kirk Cameron says he was turned down a story hour slot by more than 50 public libraries for his new faith-based kids book on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

PORTSMOUTH, OH – My questions: How can libraries funded by taxpayers discriminate against a taxpayer? How can libraries welcome drag queens (heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual males dressed in female attire with wacky wigs and caked makeup) that indoctrinate, groom, and sexualize young children during a book-reading, but discriminate against others? I’m not an attorney, but is this legal?

Cameron exposed the hypocrisy of the radical liberals and the gender-bending LGBTQ mob at public libraries in the USA. Woke libraries have become the book police for the transgender cult movement. Cameron’s offer to read his own faith-based book “As You Grow” to children was either rejected or the libraries did not respond.

Side bar: Not all people in the LBGTQ community ban books and target children with nonscientific gender ideology. Gays Against Groomers is a coalition of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of LGBTQ.

Watch a clip on News Nation. Actor Kirk Cameron says he’s unable to read his new Christian-based kid’s book at libraries. He’s taking issue that some of the libraries turning him away, host similar story hour events with drag queens.

Cameron told Fox News host Tucker Carlson his book “teaches biblical wisdom through the seasons of life to children and the value of growing the fruit of the spirit, like love, joy, kindness, patience, gentleness, self-control.”

But there’s good news:

Cameron also relayed positive responses to his book. “Hundreds of parents and libraries have been emailing Brave Books, the publisher of his “As You Grow” and “want to have readings of it.”

“We’ve got to get back to the root that produced the fruit of liberty that we have been enjoying so long, and that root is a biblical faith and a genuine systemic morality that lines up with the eternal principles of right,” Cameron added.

How to Become a Library Board Member

“How do you go about becoming a board member? Anyone residing within the service area of their public library who meets the qualifications set forth by their local government can be considered for a position on their library board. The qualifications and process may differ according to the type of library your community has and how it’s set up to work with local government…I also recommend reading the minutes of your library board meetings, which by law must be publicly posted, usually on the library’s website…It might also help to attend a meeting (which are open to the public, by law), as long as you go with the purpose to listen and observe, and only weigh in when it is appropriate to do so.”

“Some boards appoint members from the applications they receive throughout the year. Some board members must be elected. Some are appointed by your local government’s commission or supervisory board. Information about how your local library functions can be found online, or you can ask your local librarian.”

Citizens, unite and take action.