CrimeLocalSociety

Two Twin Brothers Involved in Miami Shooting Now In Custody; Charged With Attempted Second Degree Murder

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

According to investigators, 18 year-old Evan Germain Flowers and his twin brother Ernest Germain Flowers, were charged with attempted second degree murder with a deadly weapon / aggravated battery with a deadly weapon while wearing a mask.
According to investigators, 18 year-old Evan Germain Flowers and his twin brother Ernest Germain Flowers, were charged with attempted second degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon while wearing a mask.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Kendall District, General Investigations Unit, is investigating a shooting that resulted in one person shot. According to investigators, three subjects were involved in an altercation with a victim, 28 year-old Shakamarley Walker at the Dadeland Mall Food Court. After the altercation, the three individuals fled on foot. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to JMH-South Trauma Center, where his was listed in stable condition. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Through investigative means, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description for a 2006 white BMW 325I 4-Door and after a pursuit, arrested one suspect, 18 year old Alex Antonio Bryant Jr., after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the Florida Turnpike. The other two suspects remained at large.

According to arrest affidavits, on Friday, December 9, 2022, the other two individuals involved, later identified as 18 year-old Evan Germain Flowers and his twin brother Ernest Germain Flowers, surrendered themselves to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Kendall District Station; they were both placed under arrest and charged with attempted second degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon while wearing a mask.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Florida Groups Add Momentum to Extending Child Tax Credit

Trimmel Gomes

Op-Ed: Transgender Cult Continues To Come After Our Children…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Undercover Investigators Catch Miami Area Man Performing…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 2,151