Tampa Based Refrigerant Supplier, iGas USA, Opens Two New Production Facilities In Abu Dhabi

iGas USA announced the opening of two new state-of-the-art production facilities in Abu Dhabi, a 2 million sq. ft. Refrigerant Production facility on 40-acres of land and an 80,000 sq. ft. Cylinder Production Facility for DOT Disposable Refrigerant Cylinders. Photo Credit: iGas USA.

TAMPA, FL – iGas USA, one the world’s largest refrigerant gas suppliers, announces the opening of their two, new state-of-the-art production facilities in Abu Dhabi as follows: Their 2 million sq. ft. newly-constructed refrigerant production facility located on 40-acres of land and their 80,000 sq. ft. cylinder production facility with fully-automated production lines set to manufacture DOT disposable refrigerant cylinders. The two factory openings demonstrate the versatility and unique nature of iGas USA, which produces both refrigerant gas and metal cylinders within one global company.

“In 2023, we have an exciting year with our two new factories to serve customers globally with deliveries to the US commencing in Q1-2023,” says Ben Meng, CEO & Founder of iGas USA. “Our refrigerant production facility aims to manufacture 40,000 MTs of R32 annually and our cylinder production capacity in the new DOT disposable refrigerant cylinder facility will reach 4 million cylinders per year. Our team is eager to continue delivering outstanding products on a timely basis.” – Ben Meng, CEO & Founder of iGas USA

At the forefront, iGas promotes the production, efficiency, and quality of refrigerant gas that has set the market standard. iGas remains committed to the growth and success of the HVAC industry and offers sales and support to customers and competitors alike. iGas USA services wholesale distributors, original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket retail companies, airports, hospitals, office buildings, restaurants, manufacturing companies, shopping malls, train stations, cold storage units, grocery stores, apartment complexes, and resorts.

Since 2016, iGas has been one of the largest refrigerant gas suppliers in the U.S. through their Tampa, Florida operation headquarters. The company’s mission continues to develop innovative solutions that will have a positive effect on the company’s work, business, and the environment.

For more information, visit https://igasusa.com to learn more about their wide range of products.