CrimeEnvironmentPolitics

Non-Binary Biden Official Charged in Second Felony Suitcase Theft, Faces Five Years in Prison

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Non-Binary Biden Official Charged in Second Felony Suitcase Theft, Faces Five Years in Prison
16 GOP House members demanded Sam Brinton, the deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy either resign or be fired over the theft. Image: YouTube/ Fox News

WASHINGTON, D.C. –  Sam Brinton, the deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy in the Biden Administration who identifies as non-binary, has been arrested for the second time for allegedly attempting to steal luggage from an airport. 

Brinton – an MIT graduate whose appointment by the Biden Admin was considered a historic achievement for the LGBTQ community – is accused of allegedly stealing luggage on an unknown date from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. Currently, Brinton has a federal arrest warrant out on grand larceny charges for stealing property worth between $1,200 and $5,000.  

The first time that he was busted for stealing luggage – which was just one month prior – the “gender fluid” Brinton insisted that it was simply a “mix-up.” However, this new arrest – for the very same crime – casts serious doubts upon that claim. 

The Biden Admin placed Brinton on leave in November after he was arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s Vera Bradley suitcase – which, including its contents, was worth $2,325 – from baggage claim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on September 16.  

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

At the time, Brinton insisted that he was innocent and that he had simply taken the wrong bag by mistake, but surveillance video purportedly shows him removing the suitcase’s tag and running off with it disputing that claim.  

In addition, Brinton would later appear at a speaking engagement – entitled “Spanking: From Calculus to Chemistry,” during which he proclaimed that “physics” to be a “pivotal part of the kink experience” – reportedly wearing clothing that was contained in the stolen luggage. 

16 GOP House members demanded Brinton either resign or be fired over the theft, saying in a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm that, “We implore you to set aside petty politics and appoint only the most qualified and dedicated individuals to influence America’s energy sector.” 

Brinton previously worked for the Trevor Project – a group focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ youth – and has spoken openly about his sexual fetishes, including interacting with men while pretending to be dogs, known as “pup handling.” 

If convicted, Brinton faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Know What Drives Anti-Semites Like Ye? Just Peel the…

Joan Swirsky

FDA Approves New COVID-19 Vaccines for Children as Young as…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Keep Trans (Biological Males) Out of Female…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,433