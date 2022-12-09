Non-Binary Biden Official Charged in Second Felony Suitcase Theft, Faces Five Years in Prison

16 GOP House members demanded Sam Brinton, the deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy either resign or be fired over the theft. Image: YouTube/ Fox News

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sam Brinton, the deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy in the Biden Administration who identifies as non-binary, has been arrested for the second time for allegedly attempting to steal luggage from an airport.

Brinton – an MIT graduate whose appointment by the Biden Admin was considered a historic achievement for the LGBTQ community – is accused of allegedly stealing luggage on an unknown date from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. Currently, Brinton has a federal arrest warrant out on grand larceny charges for stealing property worth between $1,200 and $5,000.

The first time that he was busted for stealing luggage – which was just one month prior – the “gender fluid” Brinton insisted that it was simply a “mix-up.” However, this new arrest – for the very same crime – casts serious doubts upon that claim.

The Biden Admin placed Brinton on leave in November after he was arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s Vera Bradley suitcase – which, including its contents, was worth $2,325 – from baggage claim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on September 16.

It’s official. As of June 19th, I now serve my nation as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy. pic.twitter.com/zLq3Bf97X2 — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) June 29, 2022

At the time, Brinton insisted that he was innocent and that he had simply taken the wrong bag by mistake, but surveillance video purportedly shows him removing the suitcase’s tag and running off with it disputing that claim.

In addition, Brinton would later appear at a speaking engagement – entitled “Spanking: From Calculus to Chemistry,” during which he proclaimed that “physics” to be a “pivotal part of the kink experience” – reportedly wearing clothing that was contained in the stolen luggage.

16 GOP House members demanded Brinton either resign or be fired over the theft, saying in a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm that, “We implore you to set aside petty politics and appoint only the most qualified and dedicated individuals to influence America’s energy sector.”

Biden energy official Sam Brinton has a felony arrest warrant for yet another theft of luggage at an airport, this time in Las Vegas.



pic.twitter.com/GtFydeyiwT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 9, 2022

Brinton previously worked for the Trevor Project – a group focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ youth – and has spoken openly about his sexual fetishes, including interacting with men while pretending to be dogs, known as “pup handling.”

If convicted, Brinton faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.