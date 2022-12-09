Donald Trump Slams Brittney Griner Prison Swap for Infamous Russian Arms Dealer, Calls it “Unpatriotic Embarrassment”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Among the most prominent critics of the WNBA star Brittney Griner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, was Donald Trump, who blasted the exchange on his Truth Social platform as ”stupid” and “unpatriotic.” File photo: Keeton Gale, Evan El-Amin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was held prisoner for months in Russia on drug possession charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for notorious international arms dealer Viktor Bout, a trade that some critics – including former President Donald Trump – claimed was far too high a price.

President Biden announced Griner’s return Thursday morning, saying, “She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances.”

In February 2022, Griner – who was entering the country to play with the Russian Premier League during the WNBA off-season – was arrested on smuggling charges by Russian customs officials after hashish oil was discovered in her baggage. She later pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to nine years, which she was slated to serve in a Russian penal colony.

After months of effort and negotiations, President Biden secured Griner’s release by authorizing a prisoner swap with Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was convicted of conspiring to kill Americans in 2011. Biden cut short Bout’s 25-year sentence after he had only served 10 years and ordered him to be freed and returned home in exchange for Griner.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Biden’s swap for Griner was criticized by some as too high a price considering the scope of Bout’s crimes, and for the fact that the exchange left retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who was convicted four years ago on espionage charges that the U.S. says are false, still a prisoner in Russia serving a 16-year sentence.

Among the most prominent critics of the Griner swap was Donald Trump, who blasted the exchange on his Truth Social platform as ”stupid” and “unpatriotic.”