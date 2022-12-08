CrimeLocalSociety

Unlocked Cell Phone Turns Into Discovery Of 70+ Images Of Child Pornography For Hernando County Co-Worker

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Fletcher
Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 55 year-old Jody Fletcher, on charges of possession of obscene material (10 or more child pornography images) and use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony. His bond was set at $7,000.

SPRING HILL, FL – In November, deputies responded to a residence in Spring Hill regarding obscene material that had been observed on a cell phone. Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller who advised, his friend and former co-worker, 55 year-old Jody Fletcher, had recently stopped over to visit. When Fletcher left the residence, the caller noticed Fletcher’s cell phone had been left behind.

The caller decided to play a joke on Fletcher and make the phone’s wallpaper a photo of the caller. As the phone was not protected by a PIN, the caller was able to access the applications. The caller took a picture of himself and proceeded to attempt to change the wallpaper. While accessing the photos, to obtain the photo he took of himself, the caller observed numerous images of child pornography.

The caller immediately contacted the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, deputies took possession of the cell phone and placed it into evidence. Detectives then obtained a search warrant for the cell phone. Upon examination, approximately 74 images of child pornography were located on the device. Detectives then obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jody Fletcher and a search warrant for his residence to seize any electronic devices that may contain pornographic images.

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, detectives executed the search warrant on Fletcher’s residence and arrested Fletcher. Three computers were also seized from the residence.

Fletcher declined to speak with detectives about the investigation and was charges with possession of obscene material (10 or more child pornography images) and use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony. His bond was set at $7,000. Fletcher bonded out of jail later the same day.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

