Undercover Investigators Catch Miami Area Man Performing Boxtox Injections Without License

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Medical Crimes Unit is investigating a man they say was practicing medicine without a license. According to investigators, a tip was received from the Florida Department of Health that a man, Damian Beltran Garces, was practicing medicine without a license.

The Medical Crimes Unit conducted an investigation utilizing undercover officers who arranged a consult for a Botox treatment at Face And Body Esthetics located at 5803 NW 151 Street, #202, in Miami Lakes. There detectives say Garces evaluated the undercover officer and determined a course of treatment, and a price was agreed.

FAKE DOCTOR ARRESTED – Authorities in Miami-Dade County arrested a man they said was practicing medicine without a license. https://t.co/VG5NwRAeWI — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) December 8, 2022

According to the charging affidavit, after the price was agreed upon, Garces walked out of the examination room and returned with a vial labeled botox. He then began to prepare for the procedure, at which time, a take down signal was given. That is when members of the Miami-Dade Police Department Medical Crimes Unit entered the clinic and placed 52 year-old Garces, of Hialeah, under arrest. Detectives say he admitted to not being licensed in the State of Florida.

Garces was charged for practicing medicine without a license and drugs sale without a prescription.