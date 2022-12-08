Trendy Doll Manufacturer Facing Backlash After New Book Encourages 3 Year-Olds to Take Puberty Blockers

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





American Girl is an upscale shop for specialty dolls and accessories, some with doll hair salons, photo studios and cafes. Shown is American Girl in Scottsdale. File photo: Tishomir, Sorbis, Shutter Stock, licensed.

EL SEGUNDO, CA – American Girl, a subsidiary of toy manufacturer Mattel known for their line of 18-inch dolls since 1986, is facing intense backlash for their new book that encourages children as young as 3 years old to question their gender identity, choose preferred pronouns, and use puberty blockers.

The 96-page “A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image,” which is being marketed towards children between the ages of 3 and 12, features text discussing how to use pronouns such as “they/them” to declare gender identity, saying that “The way you show your gender to the world through clothes and behaviors is your gender expression.”

“Your gender expression can be feminine, masculine, or somewhere in between – and it might change!” the book reads. “Maybe you’ll experiment with bright dresses and long, feminine hairstyles. Or you might try baggy shorts, plaid shirts, and a buzzed haircut. Your gender expression should make you feel at home in your body. Parts of your body may make you feel uncomfortable and you may want to change the way you look…that’s totally OK!”

The book also includes artwork depicting the transgender rights flag and a child that is seemingly visiting a doctor to discuss potential gender-affirming treatment; the book also advocates for gender-questioning kids to go on puberty blockers and shockingly even appears to encourage surgical options.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“If you haven’t gone through puberty yet, the doctor might offer medicine to delay your body’s changes, giving you more time to think about your gender identity,” the book says. “You can appreciate your body for everything it allows you to experience and still want to change certain things about it.”

“Studies show that transgender and nonbinary kids who get help from doctors have much better mental health than those who don’t,” the book adds.

For years, American Girl has been considered by many parents as a wholesome brand, but this new ultra-progressive stance is resulting in parental anger and calls for boycotting the company.

“Incredibly disappointed in your book ‘Body Image’ Let these little girls be little girls,” said a mother on Twitter. “Stop the disgusting push to introduce topics too mature. It is NOT your place.”

Allie Beth Stuckey, conservative commentator and podcaster with Blaze Media, accused American Girl on Twitter of telling kids to “hate their bodies.”

“Gone are the days when @American_Girl taught girls about history & femininity,” she said. “Now they’re encouraging our daughters to hate their bodies, halt their puberty, & cut off their breasts in the name of ‘self-love.’ Return your AG Christmas gifts asap.”

Incredibly disappointed in your book "Body Image"



Let these little girls be little girls. Stop the disgusting push to introduce topics too mature. It is NOT your place. — Melissa Panko (@MelissaPanko) December 7, 2022 Gone are the days when @American_Girl taught girls about history & femininity. Now they’re encouraging our daughters to hate their bodies, halt their puberty, & cut off their breasts in the name of “self-love.” Return your AG Christmas gifts asap. https://t.co/eqiVnG9m9z — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 7, 2022

Some were supportive of American Girl’s new message, with an Amazon.com reviewer stating that they wished that they had access to such a book when they were a child.

“I wish I had something like this when I was still young and impressionable,” they said. “The information presented in this book is easy to read, easy to understand, and presented in a way that will hold interest. Even if certain topics won’t apply to your daughter, they might apply to someone she knows, and could help her build better empathy to what someone else might be going through, which is great.”