Op-Ed: American Booksellers Association Promotes Drag Queen Indoctrination of Your Children

Drag Queen and children’s book author Lil Miss Hot Mess, dicussing Drag Queen Story Hour at two books, ‘If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It’ and ‘The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish’

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The slippery slope has gone from banning books to promoting Drag Queen Story Hour for the American Booksellers Association (ABA). Instead of supporting freedom of speech, ABA picked a side in the LGBTQ battle to censorship opposing views and to indoctrinate children via drag queens (heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual males dressed like females) reading books at libraries and bookstores.

ABA has went loco-woko with cancel culture and bought into the poisonous propaganda that only certain groups have the right to communication, discussion, debate, words, ideas, concepts, values, information, knowledge, facts, and books. Other voices – differing voices – must be crushed, shunned, rejected, silenced.

Hmmm. Only certain voices can be heard in China, North Korean, Laos, Vietnam, and other communist countries. Hmmm.

LGBTQ voices have a right to be heard in the United States of America – and so do differing voices. But no group has the right to bully another group. And peaceful demonstrations are a part of freedom of expression without violence.

However, no group has the right to indoctrinate, groom and sexualize children.

What is ABA?

Excerpts:

For almost 125 years, the American Booksellers Association (ABA) has been the guiding voice for independently-owned bookstores. Founded in 1900, ABA is a national not-for-profit trade organization that supports the success of independent bookstores….ABA’s membership has evolved over the years, and our members are more diverse, involved in community, and act as guiding forces in locales around the country. The total number of independent bookstores we represent is 2,500+.

ABA is governed by a volunteer board that is elected by the membership. In addition to the Board of Directors service, members also serve on a number of advisory councils, including the ABA Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee (DEIC) in support of ABA’s commitment to antiracism, representation, equity, and access.

My questions: Do the 2,5000+ independent bookstores agree with censorship of books? Has anyone conducted a survey and asked the owners, managers, and employees? Do customers agree with censorship of books? Do the 2,500+ independent bookstores only sell to LGBTQ customers? And if so, how do they make a profit and stay in business? Do customers agree with having gender-bender drag queens target their children?

ABA Promotes Drag Queen Entertainment for Children:

The First Amendment does not cover the sexualization of children by adult males dressed up like women. Grooming and sexual child abuse are criminal behaviors. Sane and sensible adults must protect children. The harmful woke agenda has infiltrated our libraries, schools, and other organizations.

ABA’s Policy:

“In light of ongoing anti-LGBTQ2SIA+ attacks against indie Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) events, here are our top ten strategies to support and protect Drag Queen Story Hour.”

ABA excerpts:

Use social media to reach out and rally your supporters. In the face of negative attacks, Montana Book Co. shared an Instagram post with nearly 4,500 followers to ask supporters to show up in solidarity.

Make sure your allies and advocates know they can speak up and intervene to preserve and protect indie DQSH events. During a recent attack on DQSH at Books, Inc., people who attended the event shared with NBC Bay Area that anti-LGBTQ2SIA+ protesters showed up with signs, and at one point, a few of them pretended to be a part of the audience. Allies and attendees brought attention to the protestors, and they were forced to leave the event.

Folks, public libraries are partly funded by taxpaying levies and taxpayers have a right to speak out to protect children from indoctrination, grooming, and sexualization. More conservatives need to join library boards.

The Drag Queen Agenda

Let’s move on to the topic of drag queens (heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual) biological males pretending to be females – dressed in outlandish costumes, caked makeup, wacky wigs – acting like jerking and twerking fools as they read gender-bender books. Was their agenda to infiltrate public libraries, schools, and bookstores to indoctrinate, groom, and sexualize children purposefully planned? Yes.

Shouldn’t drag queens be allowed to entertainment children and exercise the First Amendment?

I want to repeat the following paragraph:

The following is quoted directly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website:

“Child sexual abuse refers to the involvement of a child (person less than 18 years old) in sexual activity that violates the laws or social taboos of society and that he/she: does not fully comprehend, does not consent to or is unable to give informed consent to, or is not developmentally prepared for and cannot give consent to.”

“Child sexual abuse is defined as an adult or older child’s sexual contact with a child, which may or may not involve physical contact.”

It’s not about homophobia, transphobia, hate and misinformation as the DQ soldiers accuse their opponents in order to upset the LBGTQ community. Moreover, children don’t need to engage with DQ’s for ‘artistic expression’ as there are myriad opportunities for creativity without being hypersexualized by grown men pretending to be women. Children would much rather play and experience fun with other children – just ask a child development expert. Oh, that would be me.

What can you do to protect children in your community?

Send your concerns to ABA. Find emails on their website.

Ask the independent bookstores in your area if they agree with ABA book bans and ABA’s promotion of drag queens entertaining, indoctrinating, grooming, and sexualizing children. Consider buying books elsewhere if they do.

Attend peaceful demonstrations against drag queens in bookstores, libraries, and schools.

Contract library boards and voice your concerns.

Write a Letter to the Editor for your local newspaper.

Use your social platforms and media to educate and share with others.

Contact MassResistance. A leading pro-family activist organization that provides the information and guidance people need to confront assaults on the traditional family, school children, and the moral foundation of society.

Do not allow radical LGBTQ activists to bully or intimidate you. Be polite, but persistent. Gather peaceful like-minded people to stand together to protect children.

One Million Moms: Time to Dethrone the Drag Queens

Understand the transgender ideology targeting children by reading the website of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. GLAAD Video Interview: Drag Queen Story Hour Board Member Lil Miss Hot Mess Reads from Latest Children’s Book, Responds to Hateful Drag Queen Backlash

The purpose of the children’s picture book “If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It” is to indoctrinate kids – only a fool would disagree.

