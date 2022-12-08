Biden Administration Furious Over Impending Removal of Military Vax Mandate by Congress

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





President Joe Biden greets Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom, 10th Air Force command chief, along with other dignitaries during a recent stop over at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on March 8, 2022. Photo by Master Sgt. Julie Briden-Garcia. The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –The administration of President Joe Biden is reportedly angry over the seemingly impending removal of the universal COVID-19 vaccination mandate that is currently imposed upon the U.S. military, a move that was part of concessions made to GOP House members as a condition for passing the military’s budget proposal.

The military vaccination mandate was initially issued in August 2021, resulting in thousands of members who refused the jab being discharged, disciplined, or denied services and benefits.

While President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have been adamant about keeping the mandate in place at all costs – saying that lifting it will result in needless COVID-related deaths and troop deployment issues – Republicans have been championing the right to choose amongst the nation’s men and women in uniform.

Whether the argument is science, military readiness, or freedom, the answer is the same — end the mandates and reinstate those who lost their positions taking this stand. https://t.co/mfhxvF5Ezy — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 6, 2022 The military COVID vaccine mandate will end!



Page 407 & 408 of NDAA text just released.



Next steps: end all COVID vax mandates (healthcare workers and foreign visitors), and reinstate all members of military wrongfully terminated due to vax.https://t.co/hRVftUh6yl pic.twitter.com/o8noBxngGe — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 7, 2022

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated on Wednesday that reversing the mandate would be “a mistake.”

“We continue to believe that repealing the vaccine mandate is a mistake,” he said. “Making sure our troops are ready to defend this country and prepared to do so, that remains the president’s priority and the vaccine requirement for COVID does just that. But Republicans in Congress have obviously decided that they’d rather fight against the health and well-being of those troops, rather than protecting them. So we still believe it’s a mistake.”

Even though the military vaccination mandate will most likely be coming to an end within as little as several weeks, reports indicate over 97 percent of all service members have already been inoculated against COVID-19, either due to personal choice or fear of disciplinary action. Exemptions to opt out for religious or medical reasons have been made available, but have been proven notoriously difficult to qualify for.