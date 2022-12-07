Op-Ed: Which Corrupt Couple Should Get Matching Orange Jumpsuits First? Bidens, Clintons, or Pelosis

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

US President Bill Clinton, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and their daughter Chelsea Clinton to left. On procession in public. The President, First Lady, and Chelsea on parade down Pennsylvannia Avenue on Inauguration day, January 20, 1997.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Oh, that is such a knotty decision, selecting the first of the three crooked couples to wear orange. Yes, they all need to be relocated away from society. The ladies can pretend it’s a prison palace in paradise by using Metaverse goggles. Creating their own virtual reality in a jail cell can be “a daydreaming project or a living dream project.”

The goggles can instantly whisk them away to a Balenciaga bash, a cocktail party with Harvey Weinstein, or a retreat at the Bohemian Grove. Hildebeast can simulate the 2016 presidential election – and win. Slick Willy can make-believe he remained a single bachelor. Oh, the possibilities.

The Pelosi Pinocchio partners deserve to be in the top three candidates for caustic couples. Although Naughty Nancy and Henpecked Paul notably play swap politics, this pair of piranhas still received third place – even with the hippie and hammer scandal, the DUI debacle, and insider trading deals.

“She’s the Boss: The Disturbing Truth About Nancy Pelosi,” a 2010 expose by Rochelle Schweizer. “Her father “Big Tommy” D’Alesandro, Jr., “ran his own well-oiled machine.” Nancy “saw precinct party politics up close where the means to power was deal making, backroom bargains and, when necessary strong-arm tactics and intimidation.”

Joe Beelzebub Biden, a lifetime of crime with wimpy Jill by his side, would accept the award, but shun the prize (prison). However, Seedy Joe could campaign for jailhouse clown should he be selected. And Jill and Jack would look divine in orange.

However, we all know that Barack and Michelle Obama never left the White House. Bossy Barack runs the country from his home down the street from the Oval Office. He’s planning on a fourth term by trying to steal the 2024 election – business as usual in the Deep State Regime.

Czar Obama has already won the distinction of “The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama,” a book by Matt Margolis. But he’ll have to fight Biden to keep his title.

Nonetheless, the Obamas may wear orange-colored apparel in the future as well. INMATES R US. Michele can write a book on how to do makeup and hair while in confinement. She’ll have to leave her Balenciaga boots behind in her mansion at Martha’s Vineyard. Or she can regift them to drag queen star RuPaul.

Hill and Bill will leave giant poop stains in our history books. Two snarly narcissists devoid of integrity, ethics, and morality. These twins of evil have wreaked so much political havoc on the American people, they deserve permanent incarceration. Reopen Alcatraz just for them. And assign both to the same cell.

“The Clintons’ War on Women,” a 2015 book by Roger Stone blasts the partners in crime.

“His thesis is that Bill is a serial sexual abuser and that Hillary enabled her husband’s philandering by helping to smear or harass his victims. Stone reviewed 27 cases in which the former president allegedly assaulted women. He says he found that the women subsequently were harassed, stalked, silenced, or had their reputations dragged through the mud.”

Best-selling author Rabi Jonathan Cahn in his book, “The Paradigm” compared Bill and Hillary Clinton to biblical King Ahab and his wife Jezebel.

“Ahab was reared to believe in the God of Israel. His wife was a Canaanite Baal worshiper. But Jezebel, a Phoenician princess, had great influence over her husband and surrounded the court with hundreds of pagan priests. The Canaanites encouraged parents to sacrifice their children at the flaming idol of Baal, a practice adopted by Israelites, much to the displeasure of the God of Israel, as you might imagine,” according to WND.

And the winning married couple of corruption is Hill and Bill Clinton. The first to be adorning orange outfits on the runway for CRIMINALS R US. “Our Prison Memoirs” is a great title for their next book.

Before deciding on the most malicious couple, you may want to read, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite” by Peter Schweizer.

Which callous couple gets your vote? No wrong answer.