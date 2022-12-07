Op-Ed: Take a Look at the Sexual Predators Netted in Florida in 2022 – And Thank Law Enforcement

Florida sex trafficking sting nabs 160 people in operation “Fall Haul 2,” including Georgia Deputy Police Chief Jason DiPrima, reported an article in The New York Post.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I’m offering a heartfelt thanks to the law enforcement officers in Florida who arrested pedophiles, child molesters, child rapists, and sex offenders in 2022. Kudos to the protectors and defenders of our kids.

SHERIFF: Disney worker, teachers among 160 arrested in Florida human trafficking investigation – https://t.co/tFgZvwmXu5 pic.twitter.com/JvuXv4dFNt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2022

Some interesting notes from the operation:

26 of those arrested told detectives that they are married.

Detectives charged those arrested with a total of 52 felonies and 216 misdemeanors.

Criminal histories of everyone arrested included 419 previous felonies and 619 previous misdemeanors. Some of the prior histories include charges for kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery, and sex offenses.

15 of the arrested were from other states and one was from Puerto Rico (Georgia, Michigan, New York, California, Mississippi, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Arizona).

16 suspects live in Polk County.

12 suspects told detectives they receive government assistance.

Detectives seized cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA (Ecstasy), and marijuana, from those arrested during the operation.

“Kudos to our team in law enforcement that they ran this thing,” Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez said. “They netted 160 arrests. Many of them are individuals that are married, many of them are teachers, and many of them are in law enforcement.”

In 2022, “Operation Bad Apple” netted 56 sexual predators in Osceola County. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the United States Marshals conducted an investigation which took place from March 28, 2022, through June 10, 2022.

“The operation had a primary focus, but not limited to; sexual offenders and sexual predators who have prior state or federal convictions for production, transmission, and/or possession of child pornography/sexual performance of a child; transmission of harmful material to a minor; or video voyeurism,” according to the sheriff’s press release.

Florida law enforcement conducted an undercover operation titled “Operation March Sadness II,” which resulted in the arrest of 108 individuals involved in human trafficking and pedophilia. “Among those arrested were four Disney employees and a retired judge in the Cook County 4th Sub Circuit Court,” reported the Conservative Business Journal.

“12 Arrested In Florida Operation “Child Protector II” Led By Polk County Sheriff, Auburndale, And Winter Haven Police,” according to The Free Press. “During the operation, detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.”

“Our law enforcement must be given every tool available to protect children from predators and parents need to know who is living in their community.” –Robin Hayes