Op-Ed: Flawed Trans Youth Studies Are Ousted But Radical LGBTQ Activists Keep Pushing Debunked Results

The new study was authored by four trans advocates with its lead author funded by a company that sells puberty-blocking drugs. File photo: Alessandro Biascioli, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Children are not born transgender. Furthermore, no child is born in the wrong body. A controversial new 2022 study in the journal Pediatrics is garnering backlash by critics in the medical profession and alternative media. The study set out to refute that social pressure rather than organic processes is the major cause of transgender self-identification among youth.

In other words, they are following Lady Gaga’s song, “Born This Way.” Radical LGBTQ activists and the mainstream media mob are spreading the debunked results like wild fire.

Pediatrics is also the journal that published Jason Rafferty’s thoroughly debunked 2019 article purporting to find conclusive evidence that alternatives to gender-affirming care are futile and harmful. As a result, The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) endorsed gender affirmation as the only acceptable approach.

Hmmm. One size fits all. So, all children that express confusion over their biological sex/gender need to be affirmed and the transitioning process started – no other treatment choices. Really?

The new 2022 study was authored by Jack Turban, Brett Dolotina, Dana King, and Alex Keuroghlian (all trans advocates). And guess what? The lead author, Professor Jack Turban was funded by a company that sells puberty-blocking drugs.

In a nutshell: The researchers claimed that young children can know they are transgender. Hooey is what I say. The science is not settled. They deny that a spike in trans-identifying children and adolescents has nothing to do with peer pressure and social pressure.

Furthermore, God created male and female. End of trans story.

The Flawed Outcomes

“Trans kids are showing strong identities and preferences that are different from their assigned sex,” the study’s lead author, Selin Gulgoz, reported in a press statement. “There is almost no difference between these trans and cisgender kids of the same gender identity—both in how, and the extent to which, they identify with their gender or express that gender.”

In an August 5, 2022 article for City Journal Leor Sapir asserts, “That a study like this can pass the peer-review process unscathed, especially at a time when European countries are shutting down or putting severe restrictions on pediatric transition, is a sorry statement about the quality of knowledge gatekeeping in the medical research community. American journalists tout its findings without giving readers relevant information about its flaws, while left-of-center journalists in Britain have been busy blowing the whistle on the pediatric gender-medicine scandal. The U.S. has a long way to go to bring medical practice in line with scientific knowledge and common sense.”

“The American Academy of Pediatrics’ Dubious Transgender Science,” an August 12, 2022 article in WSJ, reports “As other countries turn away from hormones and surgery, the AAP won’t even allow a debate.”

In an interesting twist, The President of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) now acknowledges that “the vast majority of children” subject to “gender-affirming care” should not be medicalized, a complete reversal of the AAP’s official 2018 policy, according to an August 22, 2022 article in PM.

Moreover, Abigail Shrier came along with her book “Irreversible Damage” and focused on the social contagion hypothesis – adolescents adopt a transgender identity in response to social cues and pressures.

In 2021, an extremist LGBT group bullied the American Booksellers Association into banning Shrier’s book and not offering it for sell in independent bookstores across the country.

In other words, the trans movement cult with its false rhetoric and poisonous propaganda is misleading kids into believing they are trans. “Born This Way,” croons Lady Gaga, the gender-bending pop artist of freakiness.

Another medical organization, The American College of Pediatricians (ACP), asserts that transgender interventions harm children. Furthermore, “There is not a single long-term study to demonstrate the safety or efficacy of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for transgender-believing youth. This means that youth transition is experimental, and therefore, parents cannot provide informed consent, nor can minors provide assent for these interventions. Moreover, the best long-term evidence we have among adults shows that medical intervention fails to reduce suicide.”

The moral of the story: Not all research studies report accurate outcomes due to faulty data. Some authors have biases and hidden agendas. Follow the money trail.

In summary, children are not born transgender. And no child is born in the wrong body.