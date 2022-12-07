Op-Ed: CNN’s Jake Tapper the Flapper Needs To Be Flushed Down the Crapper After Comparing Trump and MAGA to Nazis

Jake Tapper as he attended Warner Media Upfront 2019 arrivals outside of The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City. May 15, 2019. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Argh. I could barely watch Crapper Tapper’s closing monologue on “State of the Union” Sunday. The only reason I volunteered for the extreme punishment was so that I could draw attention to his ridiculous self-serving mock tirade. Ugh.

Just like the rest of the liberal loons, Crapper Tapper jumped on the stupid wagon to lambaste President Trump and MAGA supporters over uninvited dinner guests that accompanied Kanya West to Marg-a-Largo. Anti-Semite Nick Fuentes and another fellow, white supremacist Milo Yiannopoulos came along, unbeknownst to Trump.

Here comes Flapper Tapper:

“What are we talking about tolerating here? Anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial. Pure evil,” Tapper claimed.

Crapper Tapper tried to squeeze out a faux tear, but no cigar.

I agree with journalist Rusty Weiss at The Political Insider and his assessment of Jake the Fake:

“It’s truly difficult to take Tapper seriously when he dips into AOC-level commentary and tries to make the story about himself” and “He is a virtue-signaler to the Nth degree.”

Weiss called out the hypocrisy of the mainstream media mob:

“CNN consistently gives a platform to anti-Semite Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the former who has called Israel “evil,” the latter of which has said thinking of the Holocaust provides her a “calming feeling” because afterward, Palestinians provided “a safe haven for Jews.”

And then there’s the rest of the story about the dinner – which wasn’t a newsworthy story until the lamestream media went rabid. And that includes Mitch Rhino McTurtle.

“What Really Happened When Trump Met Fuentes – The Story the Media Won’t Tell,” a commentary by Michael Austin at The Western Journal.

“Fuentes and fellow fringe-right provocateur, Milo Yiannopoulos planned the event in order to sabotage Trump politically.”

Folks, there ya have it.

“I wanted to show Trump the kind of talent that he’s missing out on by allowing his terrible handlers to dictate who he can and can’t hang out with,” Yiannopoulos, who claims to have been “the architect” behind the dinner, told NBC News.

West sure hangs out with some weirdos.

Moreover, Tapper, a member of the media mafia, didn’t dig for accuracy. Why should he when he can masquerade as a journalist and collect a paycheck?

“Jake Tapper’s Move To Primetime Proves CNN’s Reputation Is Unsalvageable,” asserts Eddie Scarry in The Federalist. “If CNN executives were genuinely concerned about the channel’s reputation, Jake Tapper would have been the first shoved out the door without so much as a handshake. That emotional jerk has assaulted the ideas of composure and fairness daily on live national television for at least four years.”

Applause for Scarry for not holding back on Jake the Snake. I’m LOL’ing.

And guess what happened to Tapper?

“Jake Tapper moving back to CNN afternoons after failing in primetime,” reports The New York Post. “Liberal CNN anchor Jake Tapper is being tapped out of primetime and moving back to daytime following poor viewership.”

Crapper Tapper needs to shut his yapper before he gets fired like his other putrid propaganda pals. Now that would be a real backslapper!