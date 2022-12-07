MW Builders Selected As General Contractor of Tampa Heights; Company’s First Tampa Project Is A Seven Story, Multifamily, Mixed-Use Complex

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MW Builders has been selected as the general contractor of Tampa Heights, a multifamily and mixed-use complex in Tampa.

TAMPA, FL – MW Builders, a nationally-respected and relationship-driven commercial construction company, proudly announces the company has been selected as the general contractor of Tampa Heights, a seven story, multifamily and mixed-use complex located in Tampa.

The company recently opened a new regional office in Jacksonville, Fla. This is MW Builders first project in Tampa.

“MW Builders has a legacy of building outstanding multifamily communities and mixed-use/retail projects that demonstrate exceptional workmanship, quality and value,” said MW Builders Division Manager Isaac Byers. “We are eager to continue to build on our relationships in Florida and the surrounding region, where we’ve been doing work for years.”

Tampa Heights is a $79 million construction project developed by Maifly Development and designed by Humphreys & Partners Architects with engineering services provided by TRC Companies, Inc. Located at East 7th and North Florida avenues in Tampa, the project will be comprised of a 320-unit apartment building above a pre-cast garage with 6,400 square feet of amenity space and 13,000 square feet of retail. Tampa Heights will include a rooftop amenity with pool and fitness area and an interior courtyard space. Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2023 and anticipated to be completed by December 2024.

MW Builders will have an office on-site at Tampa Heights. The MW Builders Tampa Heights team includes Senior Project Manager Sam Whetstone and Project Manager Jason Brown.

MW Builders has more than 50 years of experience in design-build, light industrial, multifamily and hospitality construction. In addition to producing award-winning projects, the company prioritizes investing in the people and communities it serves. MW Builders is an 100% employee-owned company, and its culture is driven by the company’s values of integrity, teamwork, quality craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit. For more information, visit www.mwbuilders.com.

About MW Builders

MW Builders is a nationally-respected and relationship-driven commercial construction company specializing in preconstruction, design-build, general construction, and construction management services. We have offices in Austin, Dallas, Jacksonville, Kansas City, and Midland. Started as a family business in 1932, MW Builders became the general contracting arm of the organization in 1971 and is 100% employee owned. We tailor our work to deliver lasting results for our clients in industries including light industrial, multifamily, hospitality, student housing, and more. Visit www.mwbuilders.com for more information.