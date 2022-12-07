Miami Teen Charged With Attempted Second Degree Murder After Shooting And Pursuit With Officer On Florida Turnpike

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to investigators, 18 year old Alex Antonio Bryant Jr., lost control of his vehicle during a police pursuit and crashed. Bryant was placed under arrest and charged with attempted second degree murder with a deadly weapon / aggreevated battery with a deadly weapon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Kendall District, General Investigations Unit, is investigating a shooting that resulted in one person shot. According to investigators, the subject was involved in an altercation with the victim, 28 year-old Shakamarley Walker. Other individuals became involved and the victim ran eastbound on foot.

The subject and the other individuals chased the victim with their vehicle, a 2006 BMW 325I 4-Door and opened fire, striking the victim in the lower extremity. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to JMH-South Trauma Center, where his is listed in stable condition. The subjects fled the area in an unknown direction.

Through investigative means, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and transmit the information via radio. An officer was able to locate the subject vehicle traveling southbound on the Florida’s Turnpike. As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the subject refused and a pursuit ensued with the subject, later identified as 18 year old Alex Antonio Bryant Jr., losing control of his vehicle and crashed. Bryant and a female were detained while two other males fled on foot. Bryant was placed under arrest and charged with attempted second degree murder with a deadly weapon / aggravated battery with a deadly weapon while wearing a mask. The female was not arrested.