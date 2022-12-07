COPS: Second Offence DUI Suspect Tried To Flee Fatal Crash In Deerfield Beach; Charged With Manslaughter, Leaving The Scene

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to investigators, Antonio Rosario Jr., 46, of Coral Springs, hit a motorcyclist, continued travelling westbound before exiting his vehicle and attempting to flee on foot; he was detained by Broward Sheriff’s Deerfield Beach deputies.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives arrested a Coral Springs man for DUI manslaughter and several other crimes following a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach on Monday night.

According to investigators, just after 8 p.m. on Monday, December 5, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a traffic crash in the area of 300 Northeast 48th Street. Sheriff’s deputies responded along with Fire Rescue where a preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet van, Antonio Rosario Jr., 46, of Coral Springs, was travelling northbound on Northeast Third Avenue approaching the intersection of Northeast 48th Street. At the same time, an adult male driver of a 2021 blue Jiangmen motorcycle was travelling southbound on Northeast Third Avenue approaching the same intersection.

As the motorcyclist traveled thru the intersection, the van made a left turn into the motorcyclist’s path. The driver of the van, Rosario Jr., continued travelling westbound a short distance before exiting the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot prior to being detained by Broward Sheriff’s Deerfield Beach deputies.

FATAL DUI ARREST: A Coral Springs man was arrested for DUI manslaughter and several other crimes following a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach on Monday night, authorities said. https://t.co/uQikFb0MH9 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) December 7, 2022

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased. Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide detectives conducted an investigation and Rosario Jr. was subsequently arrested for several crimes including DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI property damage and DUI second offense. Rosario Jr. was taken to the Broward County Main Jail.