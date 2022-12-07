CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Second Offence DUI Suspect Tried To Flee Fatal Crash In Deerfield Beach; Charged With Manslaughter, Leaving The Scene

By Joe Mcdermott
Antonio Rosario
According to investigators, Antonio Rosario Jr., 46, of Coral Springs, hit a motorcyclist, continued travelling westbound before exiting his vehicle and attempting to flee on foot; he was detained by Broward Sheriff’s Deerfield Beach deputies. 

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives arrested a Coral Springs man for DUI manslaughter and several other crimes following a fatal crash with a motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach on Monday night. 

According to investigators, just after 8 p.m. on Monday, December 5, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a traffic crash in the area of 300 Northeast 48th Street. Sheriff’s deputies responded along with Fire Rescue where a preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet van, Antonio Rosario Jr., 46, of Coral Springs, was travelling northbound on Northeast Third Avenue approaching the intersection of Northeast 48th Street. At the same time, an adult male driver of a 2021 blue Jiangmen motorcycle was travelling southbound on Northeast Third Avenue approaching the same intersection. 

As the motorcyclist traveled thru the intersection, the van made a left turn into the motorcyclist’s path. The driver of the van, Rosario Jr., continued travelling westbound a short distance before exiting the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot prior to being detained by Broward Sheriff’s Deerfield Beach deputies. 

Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased. Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide detectives conducted an investigation and Rosario Jr. was subsequently arrested for several crimes including DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI property damage and DUI second offense. Rosario Jr. was taken to the Broward County Main Jail. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

