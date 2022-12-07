Charlotte County Brothers Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges After Traffic Stop, K-9 Alert

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, neither 25 year-old convicted felon Colt A. Boatright, or his younger brother, Joseph H Boatright, 22, were willing to take ownership of the narcotics inside the vehicle.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Friday evening, December 2, 2022, a member of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office noticed a vehicle driving south on Tamiami Trial with a tag light out. The driver, identified as 25 year-old convicted felon Colt A. Boatright, and his younger brother, Joseph H Boatright, 22, were stopped and notified of the reason for the stop.

Colt Boatright was unable to produce his vehicle registration and while speaking with him, deputies noticed a knife in the center console. During a search of Colt, deputies located a large sum of cash totaling approximately $2,000 in his pocket.

K-9 arrived on scene and positively alerted to drugs during a free air sniff of the vehicle. As deputies searched the vehicle, they located a red bag containing a handgun with a partial serial number and various drugs. In the backseat of the vehicle, deputies located a camo backpack containing multiple different caliber rounds. Under the front seat, a small white bag containing a white powdery substance was also located.

When questioned by deputies, both Colt and Joseph denied knowledge of the items located within the vehicle. Inside the vehicle deputies located the following items testing positive for:

126 grams of marijuana

30.1 grams of a brown wax-like substance which tested positive for THC

5.9 grams of cocaine

29.9 grams of methamphetamine

3.7 grams of 10 pills marked with KU 118 containing a white crystal-like substance testing positive for methamphetamine

2.5 grams of cocaine

24 ½ green rectangle pills identified as Xanax

5.4 grams ofmethamphetamine

Neither subject was willing to take ownership of any of the narcotics inside the vehicle. Therefore, Colt was found to be in possession of the narcotics located in the back seat of the vehicle along with the firearm, misc. ammunition, and white powder-like substance. Joseph was found to be in possession of the white crystal-like substance and smoking device located in the passenger side glove compartment. Both Colt and Joseph were taken into custody and were transported to the Charlotte County Jail.

Colt Boatright was charged with:

Two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon

One count of possession of paraphernalia

Five counts possession of a controlled substance(Methamphetamine x 2, cocaine, Xanax, and THC wax)

One count trafficking in methamphetamine over 14 grams

One count possession of cocaine with intent to sell

One count altering serial on firearm

One count possession of marijuana over 20 grams

Joseph Boatright was charged with the following:

One count possession of paraphernalia

One count possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)