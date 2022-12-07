CrimeLocalSociety

20-Year-Old Miramar Man Accused of Shooting Officer In Face Charged With Attempted First Degree Murder of Law Enforcement Officer

By Joe Mcdermott
Gabriel Gongora
The subject, later identified as 20 year-old Gabriel Gongora, of Miramar, was detained, interviewed, his residence was subsequently searched, and later charged with attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Homicide Bureau, is investigating a shooting that resulted in an MDPD officer being shot. According to investigators, detectives from the Robbery Intervention Detail (RID) received information from a License Plate Reader that a Volkswagen Jetta was involved in a carjacking.

Through investigative means, detectives were able to locate the vehicle in the area of N.W. 200 Street and N.W. 57 Avenue. The RID detective began to follow the vehicle, when the subject open fire from his moving vehicle, striking the detective in the face. As the subject fled the area, the injured detective immediately notified fellow officers of his location, via radio, and coordinated a perimeter. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and airlifted the detective to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

