Op-Ed: Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Models for Balenciaga; Both Remain Silent Over Child Bondage Photos – Why?

In 2021, Vice-President Kamala Harris congratulated her daughter Ella Emhoff on Instagram at her graduation saying ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve.’ – Ella, a Balenciaga model, has stayed silent on the fashion brand’s ad campaign that featured toddlers holding teddy bears dressed in leather bondage gear. Image: Instagram.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Earlier this month, Balenciaga rolled out its holiday ad campaign, featuring children holding teddy bears in S&M bondage harnesses with eerie props. And outrage erupted in alternative media sources, conservative podcasts and Internet sites.

However, neither USA Vice-President Kamala Harris or her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, have responded. It’s as if they superglued their lips shut. Why?

“Balenciaga Model Ella Emhoff Silent on Child Bondage Scandal,” noted a recent article in the Washington Beacon.

“Emhoff’s modeling career mysteriously took off after her stepmom was elected vice president” and her “gender-defying stepdaughter continues to cash in on family connection.”

Balenciaga model Ella Emhoff, who is Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter, has stayed silent on the fashion brand’s ad campaign that featured toddlers holding teddy bears dressed in leather bondage gear. Read the tweet. Why?

Balenciaga model Ella Emhoff, who is Kamala Harris's stepdaughter, has stayed silent on the fashion brand's ad campaign that featured young children holding teddy bears dressed in leather bondage gear.



Via @AndrewStilesUSA https://t.co/HIscS2zvMC — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 28, 2022

A clip on YouTube of Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Making Her Balenciaga Runway Debut in Paris was just removed.

“Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff walks Balenciaga runway at Paris Fashion Week,” is a 2021 article in USA Today.

“Ella Emhoff, the 22-year-old stepdaughter to Vice President Kamala Harris, made her Paris Fashion Week debut walking the runway for Balenciaga.”

Kamala Harris Connection with Balenciaga is an interesting clip and discussion on YouTube.

Folks, are you connecting the dots of the powerful, wealthy, and famous? Do Woke birds of a feather flock together? It only makes sense when we look at the bigger picture of the war on the innocence of children.

And of course, the regime media mob is not asking why Harris and Emhoff are not speaking out against the disgusting photos and advertising campaign. Why? Is there a mega secret that only radical liberals know?

My questions: Why? Again, why has Harris zipped her lips? What is going on behind closed doors?

I smell a skunk; a devious, deceptive, deviant stench.

