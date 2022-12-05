Op-Ed: Lifetime Lying Lips Award: Gnarly Nancy Pelosi or Hypocrite Hillary Clinton

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Both Fancy Nancy and Cagey Clinton are from the Liarsaurus species. Both are married to mythomaniac morons. But no ties allowed. File photo: Lev Radin, Trevor Collens, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – This is a mega difficult decision. They’re both from the Liarsaurus species. Both are married to mythomaniac morons. But no ties allowed.

Phony Pelosi:

Democrat rat Pelosi is the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives, having made history in 2007 when elected as the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House. For 35 years, Speaker Pelosi has represented San Francisco, California’s 12th District, in Congress.

Huh? Fox News notes that Pelosi told French President Emmanuel Macron that she crushes a hotdog every day on Capitol Hill. “Macron and his wife reportedly appeared puzzled at the comment.” Who in the heck cares about what’s on her lunch menu? Argh.

Pelosi showed up on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and proclaimed drag queens are “what America is all about” as she crackled for the camera. Ugh.

It was an honor to make an appearance on episode 5 of @RuPaulsDragRace All Stars 7 this week. I was inspired by the contestants because they know their power. Their freedom of expression is what America is all about. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/d5D7wubRKp — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 12, 2022

Fancy Nancy’s latest lie involved her hubby, a homeless hippie, and a hammer. A giant whopper was fed to the mainstream media mob and her lefty liberal loons. And then there’s the insider trading deals.

Cagey Clinton:

Peruse 16 of Hillary Clinton’s Most Controversial Statements at PBS.

“Although there is a plethora of wrongdoings by Hillary Clinton, we could enumerate that alternate between the offensive, the immoral, and the hypocritical, we are going to provide a more concise list of the most patently criminal acts Hillary Clinton has committed during her political career. The media has tried to label these crimes “conspiracies,” but they are all the truth, and nothing but the truth,” according to America First website.

Hildebeast has lied for her serial sex-addicted spouse for decades. This gives her an edge over Nancy.

Criteria for Lying Lips Award:

Self-centered 24/7

Gaslighting guru

Addicted to the spotlight

Control freak

Craves power

Obsessed with hating Donald Trump

Loves swamp politics

Wanna-Be dictator

Angered when accused of lying Lack of remorse for fibbing

Pathological lying

Tells a lie when the truth fits better

Lips tried to run away from face

Enjoys manipulating others

Grandiose deceit

Megalomaniac

Sense of entitlement increases lying

Toxic tongue

The deceptive diva distorters are neck-n-neck in this contest of fiendish falsifiers.

But I do believe the Russian collusion fabrication tips the scale. The vicious victor is Hillary Liarpants.

What does Hildebeast win?

The following would make a lovely prize for Hillary – a signed copy by President Trump. “Game of Thorns: The Inside Story of Hillary Clinton’s Failed Campaign and Donald Trump’s Winning Strategy,” by Doug Wead.

A MAGA hat with a matching MAGA moo moo (also called muumuu) house dress. Aloha!

A weekend trip to Mar-o-Lago with her friends. Uh, cancel that prize – she has no friends. Let’s substitute a one-way ticket to planet Jupiter.

A lifetime supply of ‘LIARS R US’ tee-shirts. She can share with Slick Willy.

Congratulations to the Lying Lips lunatic.