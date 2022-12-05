Op-Ed: Kick Team Biden’s Regime to the Curb – Reinstate President Trump, Our Legitimate Leader

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Read All About it. Elon Musk, new owner and CEO of Twitter, kicked the fox out of the henhouse via American journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday. After the “Twitter Files” flew the coop, the swamp autocrats went into a tailspin.

Feast your eyes on the prize. Applause. Applause. The curtain is lifting.

8. By 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine. One executive would write to another: “More to review from the Biden team.” The reply would come back: “Handled.” pic.twitter.com/mnv0YZI4af — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022 21. Strom’s note returned the answer that the laptop story had been removed for violation of the company’s “hacked materials” policy: https://t.co/EdTa2xbXn1 pic.twitter.com/KQFRiKYKkb — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022 https://t.co/j4EeXEAw6F can see the confusion in the following lengthy exchange, which ends up including Gadde and former Trust and safety chief Yoel Roth. Comms official Trenton Kennedy writes, “I'm struggling to understand the policy basis for marking this as unsafe”: pic.twitter.com/w1wBMlG33U — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

God is revealing the corruption of the Deep State cabal for all the world to see. And Elon Musk is one of the vehicles exposing censorship, collusion, and fraud.

“The Truth and Nothing But The Truth, So Help Me God.”

In a TruthSocial posts by Trump.

Trump, on Truth Social this morning. He is still arguing that either a) he be declared president, or b) there be a re-vote of the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/qqhhMNlHhE — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 3, 2022

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!

“I am glad that everyone is now seeing the light on what I have been saying loud and clear for the last two years, that the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged and stolen by a combination of Democrats, Big Tech, “law enforcement,” and other bad actors. Sadly, we have become a corrupt Country, perhaps one of the most corrupt anywhere in the world. We MUST right this horrible wrong, and take our Country back!”

“Wow! That’s a really big story about Twitter and various forms of government Fraud including, specifically, Election Fraud,” Trump wrote, adding “the same level of Fraud took place with the other Big Tech companies, if not even worse (if that’s possible?)… we are living in a VERY CORRUPT COUNTRY &, AS THEY ARE SAYING ALL OVER THE INTERNET, ‘NOTHING WILL BE DONE ABOUT IT BECAUSE THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT & FBI ARE TOTALLY CORRUPT.’ But they’ll keep investigating ‘boxes’ that were legally & openly taken from the W.H.”

Folks, how sweet it is when the truth flashes like a neon sign. It’s time for mainstream media mob meltdown. Townhall noted in a commentary, “As the team that Elon Musk has assembled at Twitter continues to deep dive into the mega-platform’s well-kept secrets of recent years, he is exposing what the majority of Americans sensed. He is producing evidence (much of which has been neatly buried within the Twitter eco-system) conversations, strategies, and proof that Big Tech—at least as was operated by Twitter put its finger on the scale in 2020.”

Trump is pondering that either a) he be declared president, or b) there be a re-vote of the 2020 election.

Let’s review a recent news story by Christopher Boyle in The Published Reporter.

“President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, former Vice-President Mike Pence, and 385 members of Congress have all declined to respond to a lawsuit that is currently being considered for the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) that alleges they broke their oaths of office by not investigating ‘claims’ that the 2020 presidential election was tampered with by “enemies of the constitution.”

On January 6, 2023, SCOTUS will meet to decide whether or not to pursue this case.

The Twitter revelation popped up with perfect timing and with evidence of tampering with the 2020 presidential election. Let’s pray that SCOTUS makes the right decision.

Patriots keep praising almighty God. Beelzebub, Baal, and the malicious minions are hopping mad right now. Pray for safety over the USA.

“No weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed, and you shall confute every tongue that rises against you in judgment. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord and their vindication from me, declares the Lord.” (Isaiah 54:17, ESV)

