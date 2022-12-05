Op-Ed: America Booksellers Association Cowers to LGBT Activists and Bans Book

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The mega mouthpiece radical left extremists bullied the ABA because a subject matter didn’t fit in with their nonscientific gender ideology. They screamed for censorship – and they got it. File photo: Erce, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Yes, you read that right. In 2021, a LGBT group that screamed for freedom of expression turned out to be mere hypocrites. Fighting to keep pornographic gender-bender books in libraries and schools for children, they fought to censor a nonfiction book for adults that doesn’t agree with their trans rhetoric. Unbelievable.

Side bar: I know many LGBT sensible individuals that do not talk out of both sides of their mouth.

So, continue on with my column to see the bizzarro evidence for yourself.

LGBT activists slammed the American Bookseller Association (ABA) for promoting the book “Irreversible Damage” by Abigail Shrier, which highlights the rapid acceleration in the number of girls seeking to undergo gender transition surgery in addition to the long-term consequences associated with such procedures.

In 2022, this is what the ABA claims on their website.

“The American Booksellers Association believes in protecting the rights of readers and the importance of representation in books. We condemn the current wave of banning books in schools and libraries occurring across the country that threatens both the First and Fourteenth Amendments.” (emphasis mine)

“Banned Books Week 2022 will take place September 18 to September 24. Launched in 1982, Banned Books Week brings together the entire book community and is typically held each year during the last week of September. Today, Banned Books Week coverage by mainstream media reaches an estimated 2.8 billion readers…The theme of this year’s event is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us… By focusing on efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to books, Banned Books Week draws national attention to the harms of censorship.”

Folks, this is so upside-down and backwards. I’m starting to believe that woke cancel culture is a brain virus that erodes common sense and logic.

Watch a YouTube video clip from a report from the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN): Activists Call for Book Ban as Politically Incorrect Look at Transgender Teens Shakes Up Marketplace. Shrier, the author, explains the purpose of her book.

Watch: Science, the Transgender Phenomenon, and the Young by Abigail Shrier on YouTube.

The ABA rolled over like a possum and played dead. Is that what they think of the Bill of Rights in our great land of liberty? Yes.

See their treasonous-to-freedom tweet:

The ABA apologized for promoting a book that “goes against ABA’s ends policies, values and everything we believe and support,” describing their previous action as “inexcusable.” The ABA claimed that Shrier’s words are tantamount to “violence.”

ABA is a bunch of hypocrites as well. Publishing companies, booksellers, and bookstores are not supposed to adhere to every idea, concept, value, ideology and sentence in the writings of others. That’s what makes (made) America the beacon of Freedom of Speech.

“ABA Board sent a letter to its members apologizing for committing a “racist act” by “posting the cover of a right-wing extremist’s book.” Read the sniffling, whiny, wimpy letter for yourself. The ABA board members are nothing more than freedom of speech turncoats.

And guess what other organization fought to ban this book? The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). So much for their free speech mission. Another group of hypocritical mouthpieces.

According to a 2021 article in The Daily Wire, Amazon, Target, and Walmart dropped the book. Cowards to the loco-woko culture.

However, the book is back on Amazon. And Target relisted the book in 2019. I could not find the book on Walmart’s website.

So, everyone that disagrees with banning Shrier’s book is called transphobic. Uh-huh.

Nonetheless, the backlash increased sales and the book went into its third printing, according to CBN.

What can you do to prevent and stop censorship from ABA? Go to their website and email the board and staff with your concerns. Ask for a list of other books they’ve banned.

ABA owes an apology to Shrier, independent bookstores, and freedom-loving citizens.