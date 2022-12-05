BusinessEconomyFinance

Americans Who Fail to Report Payments of $600 in PayPal, Venmo Face Potential Audit, IRS Warns; Part of American Rescue Plan

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

American Rescue Plan
The new rule was instituted as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which greatly lowered the previous reporting threshold of $20,000 is considered by many to be an example of excessive government overreach, especially at a time when record inflation is already putting a massive drain on American’s wallets. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is threatening Americans who receive more than $600 in revenue via payment networks like Venmo, Paypal, and Cash App will face being audited if they fail to report the transactions in their annual taxes. 

The new rule was instituted as part of a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which greatly lowered the previous reporting threshold of $20,000 – and more than 200 transactions within a calendar year – and is considered by many to be an example of excessive government overreach, especially at a time when record inflation is already putting a massive drain on American’s wallets. 

The expanded rules will mainly target small business owners, part-time freelance gigs, and individuals selling pricey goods on ecommerce websites such as Ebay, and applies to individual transactions of $600 or more; smaller single-payment amounts do not apply and do not need to be reported. 

In addition, rent, vacation, food, one-time online sales transactions, and other noncommercial payments are also exempt from the new rule. 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

“You should receive Form 1099-K by January 31 if, in the prior calendar year, you received payments from all payment card transactions (e.g., debit, credit, or stored-value cards), and in settlement of third-party payment network transactions above the minimum reporting thresholds,” the IRS said. 

The IRS will also receive copies of taxpayers’ 1099-K forms, and failure to report the transactions when doing annual tax returns could result in an audit, the agency warned. 

While the change is being explained by the IRS as a means to track down those who are not reporting their entire gross income, critics say that the measure will only harm small business owners and average citizens who are simply struggling to get by while the country is on the cusp of an all-out recession. 

The Coalition for 1099-K Fairness – a group consisting of ecommerce sites eBay, Etsy, Mercari, OfferUp, Poshmark, Reverb, and Tradesy who are lobbying against the new rule – say that it will only create economic hardship for their users, many of whom sell online merely to cover necessary personal expenses and are considering no longer doing so due to the increased IRS scrutiny. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Statues of Child Porn or Expressive Dark Artwork?…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Kanye West Needs Our Prayers, Mental Health Help, and…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Barracudas Biden and Becerra Support Castration…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,439