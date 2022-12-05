80.5% Say Yes After Elon Musk Polls Twitter Users If Julian Assange, Edward Snowden’s Accounts Should be Reinstated; 3.3 Million+ Votes

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former contract employee at the National Security Agency and whistle-blower Edward Snowden. File photo: Haak78, Sorbis, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Following the restoration of Donald Trump’s Twitter account in November after a user poll where the former President won by a slim margin, Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now giving two other figures who had also been ostracized by the platform the same opportunity: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and whistleblower Edward Snowden.

After remaining out of grasp for several years while seeking asylum in the Embassy of Ecuador in London on unrelated alleged sexual misconduct charges, Assange, now 51, was arrested in April 2019 and currently faces extradition to the U.S. under charges brought against him by the Trump Administration relating to the Espionage Act of 1917.

The charges stem from Assange’s release – via WikiLeaks – of leaked U.S. military and Democratic Party documents, files, and emails; however, numerous media organizations have defended Assange’s actions as the rights of a free press.

Edward Snowden, 39, is a former contract employee at the National Security Agency and whistle-blower behind significant revelations that surfaced in June 2013 about the U.S. government’s top secret, extensive domestic surveillance programs. Since then, Snowden – born in America and now a naturalized Russian – has been branded both a traitor and hero for his bombshell leaks.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



On December 3, Musk introduced a new 24-hour poll asking Twitter users if the two controversial individuals should, as Trump before them, should have their bans on the microblogging website lifted.

“I am not expressing an opinion, but did promise to conduct this poll,” the Tesla CEO tweeted. “Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned?”

I am not expressing an opinion, but did promise to conduct this poll.



Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

With currently over 3.3 million votes, 2.6 million Twitter users answered with a resounding yes, with 80.5 percent of them saying that Assange and Snowden should be allowed back on the platform, as opposed to just 19.5 percent voting against it.