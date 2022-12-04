CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking ID of Man Driving Chevy Equinox or Traverse; Stole Holiday Inflatables in Lake Worth Beach In Middle of Night

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a male suspect they say is wanted for stealing Holiday inflatable decorations from the South Palm Park Neighborhood, in the City of Lake Worth Beach.

According to authorities, the unknown man stole numerous inflatable decorations and targeted items located in the median of South Palm Way, yards of residents, and businesses. He drove a dark colored Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse and placed all of the stolen inflatables inside the vehicle and fled.

This incident happened on November 30, 2022 between 3:30 AM and 4:00 AM. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
