Detectives Seeking ID of Man Driving Chevy Equinox or Traverse; Stole Holiday Inflatables in Lake Worth Beach In Middle of Night

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The suspect drove a dark colored Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse and placed all of the stolen inflatables inside the vehicle and fled.

LAKE WORTH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a male suspect they say is wanted for stealing Holiday inflatable decorations from the South Palm Park Neighborhood, in the City of Lake Worth Beach.

According to authorities, the unknown man stole numerous inflatable decorations and targeted items located in the median of South Palm Way, yards of residents, and businesses. He drove a dark colored Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse and placed all of the stolen inflatables inside the vehicle and fled.

This incident happened on November 30, 2022 between 3:30 AM and 4:00 AM. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.