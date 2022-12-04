COPS: Lake Worth Man Arrested for Stealing Groceries and Alcohol from El Bodegon Grocery Store

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, 30 year-old Albert Travon Foster of Lake Worth Beach, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on petit theft charges on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – On Sunday, December 2, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am, a Lake Worth Man was arrested for a retail theft after stealing groceries and alcohol from a local El Bodegon Grocery Store in Lake Worth Beach in November.

According to authorities, after stealing merchandise from the store on November 2, 2022, the man, later identified as 30 year-old Albert Travon Foster of Lake Worth Beach, was challenged by management and insinuated he had a firearm before fleeing the store. The incident occurred at El Bodegon Grocery Store in the 1900 block of Lake Worth Road, in the City of Lake Worth Beach.

Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify the man and was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on petit theft charges on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am.