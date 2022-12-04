CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Lake Worth Man Arrested for Stealing Groceries and Alcohol from El Bodegon Grocery Store

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Albert Travon Foster
According to authorities, 30 year-old Albert Travon Foster of Lake Worth Beach, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on petit theft charges on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – On Sunday, December 2, 2022 at approximately 10:30 am, a Lake Worth Man was arrested for a retail theft after stealing groceries and alcohol from a local El Bodegon Grocery Store in Lake Worth Beach in November.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

According to authorities, after stealing merchandise from the store on November 2, 2022, the man, later identified as 30 year-old Albert Travon Foster of Lake Worth Beach, was challenged by management and insinuated he had a firearm before fleeing the store. The incident occurred at El Bodegon Grocery Store in the 1900 block of Lake Worth Road, in the City of Lake Worth Beach.

Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify the man and was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on petit theft charges on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at approximately 10:00 am.

Crime Stoppers

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Vote for the Most Detestable Female of 2022 –…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Should Celebrities Boycott Balenciaga? Trash Fashion…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Country Singer Jake Flint Dies in Sleep at Just 37, Hours…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 2,135