Op-Ed: Statues of Child Porn or Expressive Dark Artwork? Calling Out Christie’s Auction House

“Christie’s Auction House is owned by François-Henri Pinault – husband of actress Selma Hayek – who is also the CEO of Kering, the parent company of Balenciaga. File photo: Leonard Zhukovsky, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Surgical mutilation of trans kids, deviant drag queens grooming and sexualizing children in public places, Balenciaga’s use of toddlers holding S&M bondage bears, and mannequins of naked children disguised as artwork – nobody can tell me there isn’t a predatory war on our children.

Christopher Boyle, investigative journalist for The Published Reporter, followed the trail of the sexualization of children in artwork and reported, “Christie’s Auction House is owned by François-Henri Pinault – husband of actress Selma Hayek – who is also the CEO of Kering, the parent company of Balenciaga, a fashion brand that also drew intensely negative coverage recently for an advertising campaign depicting children holding teddy bear handbags that were dressed in explicit sexual bondage gear.”

View the disgusting, deviant, and degenerate mannequins depicting naked children on Twitter.

THIS is ‘ART’ being sold at Christie's Auction House in New York. Do you understand??? They are selling ‘naked children’ as art. Pedophilia is much bigger than you know ….. pic.twitter.com/poJk2p3dZC — Kathy M Green (@green2_kathy) November 30, 2022

Hmmm. Interesting. Let’s review. Christie’s Auction House and Balenciaga have people in common. Is that just a coincidence? Uh-Huh.

“CEO of Balenciaga Parent Company Owns Auction Site That Sells Child Sex Mannequins With Genitalia For Faces,” is the headline from an article on Infowars.

Infowars writes – WARNING: The following images depict graphic and disturbing content. Viewer discretion strongly advised.

I agree with Infowars. The photos of the other naked child statues are so disturbing that I had to take a break from writing my column to cry, pray, and calm my outrage. The human mind can barely fathom the horror experienced by child sexual victims. I look forward to the day when Jesus returns to wipe out evil against innocent children and pours his wrath on monstrous perverts.

Folks, what monstrous pedophiles, child rapists, child molesters, and sex offenders are purchasing these demonic statues at exorbitant prices? Who has that kind of money?

Where is the CIA, FBI, DOJ, INTERPOL?

“The Franklin Scandal: A Story of Powerbrokers, Child Abuse & Betrayal,” a book by Nick Bryant (first published in 2008). “A chilling exposé of corporate corruption and government cover-ups, this account of a nationwide child-trafficking and pedophilia ring in the United States tells a sordid tale of corruption in high places. The scandal originally surfaced during an investigation into Omaha, Nebraska’s failed Franklin Federal Credit Union and took the author beyond the Midwest and ultimately to Washington, DC. Implicating businessmen, senators, major media corporations, the CIA, and even the venerable Boys Town organization, this extensively researched report includes firsthand interviews with key witnesses and explores a controversy that has received scant media attention.”

A 2022 report in UK Daily Mail stated, “World’s biggest paedophile ring is busted as four men are arrested in Australia after cops find images of severe sexual abuse of toddlers…German prosecutors say they have busted one of the world’s biggest international darknet platforms for child pornography, used by more than 400,000 registered members, including from the US, Australia and Canada.”

A 2019 report from 9 News in Australia stated, “Global paedophile ring bust leads to the rescue of 50 children amid fears of hundreds of abuse cases… The International Criminal Police Organisation, Interpol, first started investigating the ring in 2017 after the discovery of online material showing the abuse of 11 boys, all under the age of 13. Authorities allege the material surfaced on the darkweb through a subscription-based website with an audience of almost 63,000 people worldwide.”

Folks, I know this information is difficult to read about, but adults must continue to speak out and expose the abusers/predators of children.