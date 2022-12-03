Op-Ed: Vote for the Nerdiest Narcissist on the Planet in 2022: Gavin Newsom or Justin Trudeau

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Grandiose Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California and Jerky Justin Trudeau, the current prime minister of Canada, Photo credit: Gage Skidmore (left), File photo: Gints Ivuskans, Shag 7799, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Yes, it’s that time of the season when the calendar year comes to a close and we reflect upon the most self-serving megalomaniacs in powerful political positions. I’ve narrowed it down to two fruitcake candidates.

Let’s stroll down memory lane…

Grandiose Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, has never walked by a mirror without stopping to admire his hairdo. Snagging a pic on the cover of GQ, his lifelong goal, has slowly slipped away – likened to his disappearing hair follicles.

“Hypocrisy and elite virtue signaling, however, are trademarks of California politicians — and illustrate how little elected officials care for the victims of their ideological agendas.” That’s what a journalist for the New York Post wrote about loco-woko Newsom.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Let’s go way back to 2007. “Chicken John Debates A Gavin Newsom Puppet,” caught on video. Notice his 80’s hair style – it never changes.

Fast-forward. Joe Rogan Proves Gavin Newsom is a Moron. Watch a brief clip on YouTube.

Jerky Justin Trudeau, the current prime minister of Canada, recently celebrated with drag queens (DQs) on television. Trudeau made history with his appearance by becoming the first world leader to appear on the show, which was created by drag star RuPaul, according to CBC News in Canada.

Ha-ha-ho-ho-he-he. How edgy.

“I’m glad to be the first I look forward to the time there’s a third or a fourth world leader in the work room,” Trudeau said in the video posted to YouTube.

Excuse me while I dash to the toilet to upchuck. Alas, I feel embarrassed for the Canadian citizens.

See Tacky Trudeau’s cheesy grinning face on Twitter with the DQs. Double argh.

We're making herstory! 🇨🇦 We're honoured to welcome the Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau to #CanadasDragRace, becoming the first world leader to appear on the Drag Race franchise!#CanadasDragRace Canada vs the World premieres November 18 at 9E on @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/wlDXSrMGEz — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) November 8, 2022

Is Justin Trudeau Merely a Moron? Watch the answer on YouTube. Hint: You already know the answer.

Both Newsom and Trudeau could would also quality for the Haters of Humanity Dishonor; the Quadruple Cringe Factor Trophy; the Moronic Madness Medal; the Bad-Bad-Bad Attitude Accolade; and the Puffery Propaganda Policy Prize.

Moving on to the Nerdiest Narcissist on the Planet in 2022…

The dishonor goes to Jabber Justin. He was neck-n-neck with Gloomy Gavin, but the drag queen guest appearance sealed the deal.