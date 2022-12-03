Op-Ed: Kanye West Needs Our Prayers, Mental Health Help, and Time Away From Circling Sharks

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

God often uses the most unexpected people in the most unexpected ways to accomplish His Will and as wild as it might seem: God is using Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for a big purpose. – Andrew Torba, founder of Gab.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Kanye West’s recent public meltdown on social media and during an Infowars’ interview has sparked genuine concern for his wellbeing. A lot of people care about West.

This is my opinion. Although retired from being a mental health therapist, it’s not ethical for me to diagnose an individual without a thorough assessment, but West appears to exhibit signs and symptoms similar to prolonged grief and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). And I empathize with his longstanding emotional pain.

When my mother died unexpectedly in 2017, I could not function for an entire year. I alleged that my mom died as a result of medical malpractice from a knee replacement surgical procedure. Taking a leave an absence from my work, I stayed inside my home. Being on the edge of a psychotic break from reality, I can understand West’s confusing ramblings and chaotic behaviors. Moreover, I continued to process the grief for several more years.

In 2007, West’s mother died unexpectedly. According to the Aesthetics Guide: As of Jan. 1, 2010, the much publicized “Donda West Law” is in effect in California. The law, named after rap artist Kanye West’s mother, who died a day after cosmetic surgery in 2007, prohibits doctors from performing elective cosmetic surgery without a physical examination and clearance from a medical professional. The law requires an “appropriate” physical exam within 30 days before a procedure and “written clearance” from a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant before cosmetic surgery is performed.

“Donda West was known for the strong bond she shared with her son, by whose side she was often seen at parties and award shows. Kanye West, 30, often spoke of his close relationship with his mother…,” according to a report on Fox News.

Donda published the book “Raising Kanye: Life Lessons from the Mother of a Hip-Hop Star,” in which she paid homage to her famous son. She was the inspiration for his song, “Hey Mama,” on Kanye West’s 2005 album. He sings: “Hey Mama, I wanna scream so loud for you, cuz I’m so proud of you … I appreciate what you allowed for me. I just want you to be proud of me.”

Of course, other issues have affected Kanye’s mental, spiritual, and social health as well.

“Inside Kanye West’s bipolar disorder,” is the title of a February 2022 article by Suzy Weiss in The New York Post. “As many of you know, Kanye has [bipolar] disorder,” Kardashian once explained about her soon-to-be ex-husband to fans and begged for “compassion and empathy . . . so that we can get through this.” Weiss explains Bipolar Disorder in detail.

“Kanye West battles bipolar disorder, suicidal urges and addiction,” is another 2022 article in The New York Post. In a new documentary, “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” West talks about his bipolar medication and how they caused him to gain weight. In the three-part series, he reveals his mental health struggles, including “moments where I felt, like, suicidal, still have moments where I’m addicted to Percocet without even realizing it.”

Andrew Torba, founder of gab, requests prayer for Kanye West.

Excerpts from gab:

God often uses the most unexpected people in the most unexpected ways to accomplish His Will and as wild as it might seem: God is using Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for a big purpose. I have no doubt of this in my heart based on what I have seen and heard from the man over the past few months.

God can use anyone He wants in order to accomplish His will. We don’t get to pick and choose, He does. We need to have faith and pray for everyone involved in what God is doing through Ye right now. Pray for a host of angels to surround and protect Ye and those around him. Pray for the Holy Spirit to give them discernment and wisdom. Pray that many people will come to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior through Ye’s immense cultural influence on the youth. Pray that people will look beyond the attacks of the Enemy to destroy and defame him. Pray that people will see that what is going on is much bigger than politics. It’s spiritual warfare.

Christ’s love and forgiveness extends to the beggar, the stealer, the murder, and the tyrant. The love and salvation of Jesus Christ is open to ALL. That was my takeaway from watching the Ye interview on Infowars today in full as it aired live. If you take the time to ignore the clickbait headlines, set aside the programmed emotional responses that have been drilled into your brain for decades, and sit down and listen to the man speak for the full interview I think you’ll come to the same conclusion.

Instead of judging, Christians need to pray for West. I hope he reaches out to a trustworthy mental health therapist for treatment in a safe place away from the mainstream media mob and the radical liberal circling sharks.