Op-Ed: Barracudas Biden and Becerra Support Castration Surgery for Trans Minors – On Your Dime

Playing the word game, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, said that funds will cover gender transition surgeries that are “medically necessary.” File photo: Chris Allan, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The Frankenstein fiends on Capitol Hill are promoting mutilation for both minors and adults, and they want us to foot the bill – that’s business as usual for the dirty Democrats.

My question: Since when is removing healthy and functioning genitals and breasts deemed medically necessary?

As recently reported in The World Tribune, “The Biden-Harris Administration supports the upcoming release of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) Standards of Care Version 8 and believes that all children and adults should be afforded life-saving, medically necessary care.”

“Payers, both public and private, should cover treatments which medical experts have determined to be medically necessary,” Becerra wrote in response to a series of questions submitted by Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller, including whether he believed “taxpayers should pay for chemical castration and sex-change operations.”

“Biden official says taxpayer money should pay for body mutilating sex-change surgeries for kids,” asserts The Christian Post.

The HHS documents describe what it calls appropriate treatments for transgender adolescents, including: “Top” surgery – to create male-typical chest shape or enhance breasts; and “Bottom” surgery – surgery on genitals or reproductive organs, facial feminization or other procedures.”

My questions: Since when do puberty blockers save the lives of healthy minors? Can we see the research studies on Barracuda Becerra’s claims? Where is the science?

Perhaps, Biden and Becerra should volunteer for the castration surgery so Dr. Anthony Fauci can study the long-term outcomes. And then publish a textbook on the results. Gentlemen, show that you really do care about trans kids.

Need a larger pool of participants? Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Mitch Rhino McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, Gavin Newsom, and Alejandro Mayorkas can volunteer to advance genital mutilation data.

Need more participants? Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Noah Trevor can incorporate the taxpayer funded medical experience into their comedy segments. New material keeps comedy fresh.

Don’t forget altruistic Don Lemon, Chris Hayes, and Chuck Todd. They can do a play-by-play investigative news story – before, during, and after surgical castration. Opiates not included. Meet The Depressed (aka MTP) can air video clips during Pride month and at Drag Queen brunches.

The American College of Pediatricians has listed “osteoporosis, mood disorders, seizures, cognitive impairment and, when combined with cross-sex hormones, sterility” as possible side effects of puberty blockers. It has also warned that cross-sex hormones can cause “an increased risk of heart attacks, stroke, diabetes, blood clots and cancers across their lifespan.”

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced the Florida Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine voted to ban minors in the state from obtaining puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender transition surgeries. Alabama, Arizona, and Arkansas have followed suit with Texas having limited bans.

According to the HHS website “For the first time, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved a request to provide gender-affirming care in the individual and small group health insurance markets as part of Colorado’s Essential Health Benefit (EHB) benchmark.”

LGBTQ+ care, an essential health benefit in Colorado, will include the following trans treatment: eye and lid modifications, face tightening, facial bone remodeling for facial feminization, breast/chest construction and reductions, and laser hair removal.

Yes, it appears that taxpayers, insurance companies, and employers that subsidize healthcare will foot the bill for the removal of a biological male’s face and genitalia hair. Folks, we are living in bizarre times.

Hold on. Since I’m over 60, will Medicare pay for a fancy facelift for my wrinkles. What about a lift for my droopy posterior?

To read Team Biden’s page after page after page of transgender rhetoric, propaganda and special rights for the trans community go to the White House website.

And guess who is paying for all the changes and new programs for the transgender crowd at airports? Hard-working middle-class citizens.

The book “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” by Abigail Shrier highlights the rapid acceleration in the number of girls seeking to undergo gender transition surgery in addition to the long-term consequences associated with such procedures.

Alas, the most upsetting issue is the permanent damage done to kids by adults they trusted – parents, medical professionals, teachers, counselors and a segment of the LGBT community.