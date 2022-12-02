Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
Op-Ed: Vote for the Most Detestable Female of 2022 – Stacey Abrams, Kathy Hochul, or Joy Reid

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
File photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson, Featureflash Photo Agency, Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.
o, who is the most detestable woman in America for 2022? A tough decision. lease put your comments and voting preference on The Published Reporter Facebook page. File photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson, Featureflash Photo Agency, Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH –  Folks, I invite your input. Tiffany Cross (MSNBC) and Felicia Sonmez (Washington Post) are disqualified from this contest as they were fired – but they sure did ooze gnarly and snarly vibes.  

Moving on to the current award. 

Contestant qualifications: 

  • Abrasive 
  • Rude 
  • Toxic tongue  
  • Makes your eyebrows scrunch  
  • Makes your brain fuzzy  
  • Makes you triple cringe 
  • Causes smoke to blast out your ears and nose  
  • Causes you to take an antacid  
  • Catapults you to the kitchen for comfort food 
  • Bride of Chucky personality
Stacey Atrocious Abrams 

Georgia dodged the proverbial bullet when liberal Abrams lost the Midterm for governor. No joke. Abrams actually appeared on Star Trek: Discovery in a small role (a cameo) as the President of United Earth. This is me quadrable cringing.  

Go to Twitter and see for yourself. 

President of the United Earth sounds a lot like global totalitarianism.  

Here’s Spacey Stacey wishing a you a Happy StarTek Day on Twitter.  

Kathy Hochul 

Instead of the Grinch, Kookie Kathy will be stealing Christmas this year in New York City – but she won’t be returning the gifts to Whoville citizens and her heart shrinks even smaller.  

“It appears that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) was not the only with a COVID-19 scandal, though in his case, he faced many. Where his successor, current Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) has one of her own includes paying $637 million for COVID tests when the vendor happened to be a donor,” reports Townhall.

But Hochul says she really-truly-really didn’t know. Uh-huh. Yeah, thinking I saw that on a t-shirt once or maybe a billboard.  

Kathy Liarpants is BFF with Hillary Hypocrite Clinton, so that says it all. 

Joyless Reid 

Why, oh why, did Jaundice Joy try to ruin our Thanksgiving holiday? Misery loves company. In that case, Joyless can invite Kathy and Stacy to a Christmas brunch – unless she has an issue with Jesus. After all, it’s his birthday.  

As noted in The New York Post, the MSNBC host “waged war on Thanksgiving” claiming it’s a “simplistic fairytale” perpetuated by the right-wingers to hide how the USA was founded on “genocide” and ongoing “white supremacy.” 

Argh. Please, do not let Reid teach civics, history, or any social science course to college students or high school students or any students.  

And the winner is… 

So, who is the most detestable woman in America for 2022? A tough decision, but the distinction goes to Stacey Abrams. She wins a face muzzle and a one-way ticket to the North Pole. Maybe Santa and the elves can cheer her up, but I doubt it.  

Please put your comments and voting preference on The Published Reporter Facebook page. 

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator and lives in Southern Ohio.

