Op-Ed: Should Celebrities Boycott Balenciaga? Trash Fashion Items? And Speak Up for Children?

“Brittany Aldean took to Instagram to LITERALLY trash her Balenciaga gear. Iconic. This is how you do culture.” Rob Smith @robsmithonline

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Are the rich and famous celeb consumers hoping the recent scandal of the sexualization of children in photos promoted by Balenciaga will just go away? Is mums the word?

Folks, please put your comments on The Published Reporter’s Facebook page. I want to know what you think.

Who is not speaking out?

Many stars who have previously worked with Balenciaga, including Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa, have been lambasted for not speaking out on the disgusting ads.

According to an article in the UK Daily Mail, Kidman is being racked over the coals for her silence on Instagram. “Nicole works closely with the Parisian brand, and as recently as a week ago shared photos modelling from their Spring ’23 campaign…Fans have flooded the comment section of Kidman’s Instagram page with calls for her to denounce the brand or release a statement – which have so far gone unanswered.”

Who is speaking out?

Brittany Aldean, the wife of the country music star Jason Aldean, is taking a stand against the fashion brand Balenciaga as noted at TMN.

This is me chuckling as Brittany trashes her fancy purses, shoes and bags. No dumpster divers, please.

Iconic.



This is how you do culture. pic.twitter.com/fpPNaSqjLw — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) December 1, 2022

Kim Kardashian has spoken out as well. Per Fox News the fashion icon “spoke out against her beloved Balenciaga brand Sunday, nearly one week after controversial ad campaigns were pulled featuring imagery of children holding teddy bears in sexually suggestive costumes.”

As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 28, 2022

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she shared across her social media platforms.

This is me cringing because she is NOT going to ditch the profitable company in my opinion.

She added, “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Blah, blah, blah. Follow the Kardashian money trail. When gold talks – morality walks.

Let me remind Kim Greedypants about the 2018 book, “Fire from the Sun” by Belgian Michael Borremans identified in another Balenciaga ad.

“The now-canceled spring 2023 ad, the primary subject of which was French actress Isabelle Huppert, included a book by Belgian artist Michaël Borremans whose paintings often depict children — including castrated children,” reported Breitbart.

Why would a fashion company put a book that contains an artist’s painting of castrated children on a desk in an ad? Bizzarro.

Gays Against Groomers (GAG) tweeted and spoke up for the protection of children.

The Balenciaga story keeps getting WORSE. Don’t confuse this for cancel culture. This is CHILDREN we are talking about. Balenciaga needs to thoroughly explain how all of these references to child exploitation came about.



Incredible video by our member @clarksonlawson_ pic.twitter.com/Ryiw018o8Q — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) November 23, 2022

GAG is holding several rallies (silent protests) across the country as they stand up for children. “Join MOM Army, DAD Army and Gays Against Groomers in a nationwide protest against Balenciaga and their sexualization and exploitation of children!”

Kudos to every citizen that is concerned about the protection of our children. Balenciaga is hoping the story will fade away into the background and be no more.