Op-Ed: Gov. Nuttypants Newsom Sends Thousands of Pedophiles Back on Streets of Commiefornia

Newsom is following the Deep State regime’s agenda to destroy our great land of liberty by going after our children – with the ultimate goal being a totalitarian global government. File photo: Sheila Fitzgerald, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“The universe runs on the principle that one who can exert the most evil on other creatures runs the show.” –Bangambiki Habyarimana, Pearls Of Eternity.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The gnarly narcissist is on a mission to ruin one of the largest states in the USA. Does Gov. Naughtypants want to be nominated as the most demonic Democrat of the year? I would vote for him to receive this award of atrocity. His photo would be hung next to Satan’s in the Hades Hall of Shame.

Victoria Taft’s commentary for PJ Media shows her outrage against the California commie running the Golden State into the ground by not protecting children and families.

“California Governor Gavin Newsom’s prison system just released thousands of child molesters who’d served mere months of years-long sentences. This week. Thousands of pedophiles. What about the rights of innocent children to be protected from these monsters who have already committed crimes against children?”

I agree with Taft.

The pedophiles have been convicted of “a range of horrific acts, including raping kids under 14,” according to the study investigation conducted by the U.K. Daily Mail. “It’s frightening for society. Thousands of convicted pedophiles in California are being released from prison in less than a year for horrific acts, including rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of kids under 14.”

Holy shit.



More than 7,000 convicted pedophiles in California have been released from prison in less than a year for "horrific acts, including rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of kids under 14."



The evil agenda of a megalomanic in a powerful political position is putting children at risk. And Newsom is following the Deep State regime’s agenda to destroy our great land of liberty by going after our children – with the ultimate goal being a totalitarian global government. Is Newsom, the lackey, promised a seat at the top of the power pyramid along with the self-proclaimed prophet of transhumanism, Yuval Noah Harari? Both are graduates of the Davos group at the World Economic Forum.

“DailyMail.com’s investigation reveals more than 7,000 sex offenders were convicted of ‘lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age. Those 7,000 pedophiles were released the same year they were convicted.”

California has become a happy haven for perverts, predators, and pedophiles.

“Deputy DA Jon Hatami blames Proposition 57, a 2016 bill allowing early parole for nonviolent felons which was supported by his boss, LA DA George Gascon,” the article continues. “Analysis of a California database of sex offenders shows thousands of child molesters are being let out after just a few months, despite sentencing guidelines.”

Kudos to the Daily Mail for the eye-opening investigation. Visit their website for detailed information about the worst crimes of the released pedophiles. Warning: It’s sickening.

Folks, guess who funded Gascon’s campaign for election? Billionaire and megalomaniac George Soros. Are you connecting the dots? Newsom, Gascon, and Soros are in bed together – minions of the New World Order (aka the Great Reset). And it appears that commie Newsom, vying to be at the righthand of wannabe dictator Klaus Schwab at the World Economic Forum, will do anything to get there. “You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy,” declares Schwab.

In 2021, Gov. Newsom faced a recall election with 46 opponents on ballot. If recalled, Newsom would have become the third sitting governor in U.S. history to be removed by voters.

What happened? Hmmm. Was the recall process tainted? Something (or someone) is rotten in the state of California.

Gov. DeSantis needs to send Gov. Newscum a signed copy of his new book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.”

“The first step to be a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones someone else carrying.” –Mehmet Murat ildan

Prayers for the children and families in California.